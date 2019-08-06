Overview
Here is a quartet of sweet and vibrant fruits — cherries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries — collectively referred to as bumbleberry. An extra-generous crown of the crispy oatmeal topping offers a buttery, crumbly contrast to the preserve-like jammy fruit filling. In the summer, use the plentiful fresh berries, but feel free to use frozen in the winter.
Ingredients
For the topping
1 1/2 cups (145 grams) old-fashioned oatmeal
1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose or white whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup (120 grams) light brown sugar, firmly packed
1/8 teaspoon fine sea or kosher salt
1/2 cup (8 tablespoons/113 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the filling
2 cups (270 grams) blackberries
2 cups (300 grams) blueberries
2 cups (250 grams) raspberries
1 cup (125 grams) pitted fresh or frozen cherries, halved
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/3 cup (67 grams) sugar
1 tablespoon mild honey
1 tablespoon cornstarch or arrowroot powder
Steps
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously spray a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
For the topping: In a medium bowl, combine the oatmeal, flour, sugar and salt. Using a pastry cutter, work in the butter until the mixture is crumbly and the butter pieces are pea-size. Stir in the vanilla.
Step 2
For the filling: In another medium bowl, toss the blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, cherries and lemon juice together. Sprinkle in the sugar, add the honey and cornstarch (or arrowroot powder), and, using a wood spoon, stir to combine. Spoon the fruit into the prepared baking dish and then top as evenly as possible with the oatmeal mixture.
Step 3
Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until fruit starts to bubble around the edges and the topping turns golden brown. Transfer to a wire rack and let the cool for 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
From food writer and cookbook author Marcy Goldman.
Tested by Diana Maxwell; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Nutrition
Calories: 390; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 8 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 20 mg; Carbohydrates: 66 g; Dietary Fiber: 7 g; Sugars: 35 g; Protein: 5 g.