Overview

A little oven roasting helps to intensify the rhubarb’s tart-sweet flavor and makes the fruit jammy and tender. If you want a gluten-free version, use almond meal to replace the flour and ensure your oats are gluten-free.

Ingredients

For the fruit

3 cups (375 grams) chopped (in 1-inch pieces) rhubarb, from about 1 1/2 medium stalks

3 tablespoons light brown sugar, firmly packed

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 cups (300 grams) small strawberries (halved, if berries are large), hulled

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons mild honey

2 tablespoons cornstarch or arrowroot powder

For the topping

3/4 cup (65 grams) old-fashioned oats

3/4 cup (94 grams) all-purpose or white whole-wheat flour

1/3 cup (75 grams) light brown sugar, firmly packed

A pinch fine sea or kosher salt

4 tablespoons (60 grams) unsalted butter

Half-and-half, for serving (optional)

Steps

Step 1

For the rhubarb: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the rhubarb on the baking sheet and add the brown sugar and orange juice, tossing gently with your hands to coat the pieces. Roast the rhubarb about 20 minutes, or until it has softened and juices run on the pan. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.

Step 2

Transfer the rhubarb to a 2 1/2 – to 3-quart oven-safe casserole dish and add the strawberries and vanilla. Toss gently to combine, then add the honey and cornstarch (or arrowroot powder) and gently stir to combine.

Step 3

For the topping: In a large bowl, combine the oats, flour, sugar and salt. Using a pastry cutter or your fingertips, work in the butter to make a rough, crumbly mixture.

Step 4

Spread the topping mixture evenly over the fruit. Bake 35 to 45 minutes, or until the fruit is bubbling around the edges. Transfer to a cooling rack and let rest 5 minutes before serving. Serve warm, as is, or with half-and-half.

From food writer and cookbook author Marcy Goldman.

Tested by Kathleen O’Boyle; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 230; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 40 mg; Carbohydrates: 40 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 21 g; Protein: 3 g.