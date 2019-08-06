Overview

This is also known as a buckle. Adding some finely minced dried apricots naturally sweetens this recipe and intensifies the taste of the peach-apricot filling. A bit of turbinado sugar on top adds sparkle and brings out the country flavor of this summery cobbler. The fruit caramelizes slightly while the topping puffs up and turns golden with a texture somewhere between a scone and a biscuit. For a deeper Southern flavor, replace half the flour with cornmeal.

Ingredients

For the filling

1/2 cup (65 grams) dried apricots

2/3 cup (160 milliliters) boiling water

4 medium peaches (475 grams), halved, pitted and cut into eighths (about 3 cups)

5 apricots (400 grams), pitted and quartered (about 2 1/2 cups)

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) fresh orange juice (from 1 orange)

3 tablespoons granulated or light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 tablespoon cornstarch or arrowroot powder

For the topping

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose or whole-wheat flour

1/4 cup (50 or 60 grams) granulated or light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon fine sea or kosher salt

1/4 cup (60 grams) unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup (60 milliliters) buttermilk or Greek yogurt

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon turbinado sugar

Steps

Step 1

For the filling: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter or spray an 8-inch square pan.

Place the dried apricots in a small bowl and cover with the boiling water. Let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain, dry and then finely mince the apricots.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix the reconstituted apricots, peaches, fresh apricots, sugar and cornstarch (or arrowroot powder). Gently toss to combine and transfer to the prepared baking dish.

Step 3

For the topping: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Using a wooden spoon or silicone spatula, stir in the melted butter, then the buttermilk or yogurt, egg and vanilla until combined. The topping mixture will be thick and sticky.

Step 4

Drop dollops of the topping over the fruit. Dust with the turbinado sugar.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the topping turns light golden brown. Serve warm.

From food writer and cookbook author Marcy Goldman.

Tested by Sophia Nguyen; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 200; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 4 g; Cholesterol: 35 mg; Sodium: 115 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 18 g; Protein: 3 g.