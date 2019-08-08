You’ve just ended a meal and you desperately want something sweet. But it’s too hot to turn on the oven! What are you to do?

You’re in luck. We scoured our archives for some of the tastiest no-bake desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth with as little effort as you can muster.

Peaches With Rosemary-Mascarpone Whipped Cream, above. Peaches get a little bit of a roll in some sugar, so they get syrupy atop a fluffy cloud of whipped cream infused with rosemary. A crispy pizzelle base softens ever-so-slightly, so you can shove this in your mouth, in one bite if you’re ambitious. Delicious.

Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake. Happy birthday! And if it isn’t your birthday, who cares? Make an icebox version of the classic funfetti cake for a low-effort, high-reward, crowd-pleasing showstopper. Not a fan of the rainbow sprinkle cake? Don’t worry, we’ve got a whole guide to making an icebox cake to suit your fancy.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Quick No-Bake S’mores Bars. Before you light a fire, consider skipping all that hassle and returning indoors to layer up all the s’mores flavors into a compact, gorgeous bar. The only heat involved here is a little boiling water to melt some chocolate. This would also be such a welcome after-school snack when your kids are still thinking about summer.

[If you made a cake out of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows, would you call it a s’morte?]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

St-Germain Granita. Want a frozen treat without busting out the ice cream maker? Turn to granita, the cousin of an Italian ice or shaved ice. With just a dish and a fork, you get fluffy piles of ice you can spoon into a bowl. This one gets a grown-up twist from a whole bottle of wine and a dash of St-Germain.

[Got a fork and a freezer? Here are 6 recipes for granita, summer’s simplest refresher.]



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

That Cream Cheese Cool Whip Pie. Here is a treat for those days where you don’t want anything fancy, but still feel celebratory. This one is for the party with your old friends whose eyes will light up when they see this throwback dessert. Right off the package of Keebler cookies, the pie is piled high with nostalgia and whipped cream on top of a graham cracker crust sold at most supermarkets.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

No-Bake Hemp Brownie Bites. A rich brownie gets whittled down to six healthful ingredients. Dates provide all the sugar you need, as well as a brownie’s chewy texture. You could save these gluten-free, vegan snacks for a hiking trip where they’ll defrost in your backpack, or grab as a small touch of sweetness at the end of a meal.

More from Voraciously:

If you ask us, goat cheese is the GOAT. Here are 7 recipes that prove it.

Add wine water to the list of options for the sober-curious and LaCroix-fatigued

Fresh summer tomatoes were made for this panzanella salad