Picture: You’ve thrown a party … and it’s a total dud. It’s okay, you can fix this! Just pop over to the kitchen where you’ve already prepared an array of spicy snacks guaranteed to bring the heat to your soiree.

People will be clamoring for an invite to your next party — or popping you to the top of their invite list for a potluck.

Bhel Puri (Crunchy Indian Snack With Fresh Tomatoes and Onion), above left. Bhel puri is an enormously popular Indian snack. With good reason! It’s crunchy, spicy, tangy, a little sweet — you can never get enough. Put out some little bowls and have guests pile up bhel, a mix of crispy chickpea noodles and puffed rice, tomato, onion, green and tamarind chutneys. Gluten free, vegetarian and guaranteed to please.



Kimchi Dip. Our own Joe Yonan loves kimchi so much that he knew there needed to be a snackable version. Sure, you could eat it straight out of the jar, but when blended up into this creamy, cheesy dip, it becomes a party favorite. These are great with Korean puffed-grain cakes (which can be found at Whole Foods), but we also liked them with potato chips and tortilla chips.



Baked Jalapeño Poppers. This is an ultimate game-day snack, that skips deep frying but still gets that crispy, spicy, cheesy goodness just right.



Pimento Fundido. Pimento cheese is already delicious, but in a dip form? Specifically a dip that will give you a gorgeous cheese pull? A hit of the Korean gochujang, a chile paste, lends a slight fruity note to the heat.



Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts. These nuts have more of a fall/winter vibe, but they’re so good, we’ll take ’em at any time of the year. Maple and cayenne are a sweet-spicy smack to the face.



Horseradish Deviled Eggs. If you’re looking to spice up a potluck, take a classic deviled eggs recipe and add a healthy helping of horseradish. Boom!



Peppery Chicken Wings. Wings are meant to be spicy. Toss these in plenty of black pepper and cayenne, then bake them until crispy.



Sweet Potato Samosas. A very samosa-spiced filling in a phyllo wrap for easy preparation, no deep-frying required. Just bake these vegetarian delights stuffed with sweet potato and green chiles and lay out on a pretty platter. They’ll be gone in no time.

