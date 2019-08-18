Now is the time of year when farmers market and grocery store displays are overflowing with peak summer corn. If you’re looking for a new way to use this versatile summer favorite, check out one of these options from our archives:

[How to store peaches, corn and melons and stop wasting summer’s best produce]

Creamed Summer Corn. This dish is flavorful, but nothing overpowers the taste of the fresh, sweet corn. Also, check out the tip for removing silk from a bowl of corn kernels — I can attest that it really works.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Corn, Radish, Tomato and Tortilla Chip Salad. The only real “cooking” to do here is microwaving the corn, which won’t heat up your kitchen on a sizzling day. Think nachos, but lighter and brighter.

[Strategies and recipes for cooking without the heat]



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Grilled Corn Four Ways. Here are four recipes in one, for when all you want is corn and the taste of the outdoors.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Corn and Vegetable Bake. Fast, thrifty and delicious? Believe it with this roasted mix that can be enjoyed on its own or with a few other elements (grains, eggs) to round out the meal.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spicy, Sweet and Sour Corn Relish. Make a batch of this updated version of chowchow and enjoy it on everything from grilled meat to tacos. It will last a week in the refrigerator.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Petite Pasta Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Feta. Corn is paired with its fellow summer staple, tomato, in a simple but satisfying pasta salad. Pack this one up for lunch or your next outdoor excursion.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spicy Thai Corn Salad. Too many corn salads? Nope, never. This one channels Thailand with a mix of spicy, salty and sweet flavors.

