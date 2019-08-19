It is Monday, do you know what that means? Time to draw up inspiration for Meatless Monday, where we say no to meat and keep it veggie for all our meals today. We’ve got vegetarian and vegan recipes that are summery and sure to keep you full and satisfied today.

Warm Lentil and Halloumi Salad, above. You might not think of tossing raw zucchini ribbons with warm lentils, but the heat of the lentils “cooks” the zucchini ever-so-slightly, resulting in a tender bite. Crisped halloumi is a salty powerhouse, a great topping on lightly flavored lentils.



Tofu Scramble With Salsa Cruda. Scrambled eggs are just such a lovely quick breakfast, but for the egg-averse and plant-based among us, tofu scrambles just like an egg! With a spicy, fresh salsa alongside, you’ll be revved up for the day.



Banana Breakfast Bars. Make these bars ahead for a quick vegan breakfast when you’ve got to make a mad dash out the door. Or leave a couple in your desk for a mid-morning snack.

Caribbean Black Beans With Sauteed Plantains.Wholesome, hearty and homey all at once. We’re happy to eat these spiced black beans and sweetly caramelized plantains over rice any day.



Black-Eyed Peas With Oranges and Chipotle. This is a salad that hits and balances so many flavors: smoky spice from chipotles, acidic sweetness from oranges, freshness from cilantro and a little funky tang from rice vinegar. Pile onto toast or just dig into a big bowl.



Fusilli With Corn Sauce. If you want summer corn but just don’t feel like firing up the grill, look no further than this simple pasta dish. Grating half of the corn gives you creaminess sans dairy (though you can add some cheese, if you want).

Panzanella With White Beans. Panzanella is such an elegant way of showcasing bright and beautiful summer tomatoes. This recipe tosses in a can of creamy white beans to round the dish out into a protein-packed meal.

Pasta Romesco With Spinach. From our Plant Powered newsletter series, we bring you this awesome pasta. A rich Spanish sauce of almonds, red pepper and tomato that whips together in seconds, a little wilted spinach to get your greens on, and spiral noodles because well … they’re fun. Totally vegan and totally delicious.



Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini and Poblano Ciabattas With Queso Fresco. This is the sort of sandwich that drips all over the place thanks to a bright green, herbaceous sauce that’s well worth the cleanup. Thin ribbons of grilled eggplant and zucchini fold like a finely sliced turkey but with brighter colors and flavors.



Mediterranean Crunch Salad. Just look at that photo. This salad is pretty. And it’s full of gorgeous textures, from audibly crunchy endive to creamy chickpeas to fresh cucumbers. Salty feta (which you could leave off, if so inclined) and roasted red pepper smash savory and sweet together in the best way, and a handful of parsley and mint adds that fresh herb flavor.

