There’s a lot to like about grilled seafood. It cooks quickly. It takes to a variety of preparations. And if you want, it can be very simply dressed and still be flavorful.

Because summer is still upon us, when grilled seafood feels perfectly in season, here are six recipes from our archives to consider. They’re a mix of indoor- and outdoor-grilled dishes, too, and it’s straightforward to swap one method for the other, depending on your equipment situation (the timing won’t be that different, especially for smaller pieces and cuts).

Grilled Scallops With Lemon-Herb Drizzle, above. This healthful dish from Ellie Krieger keeps it simple. Quick-cooking scallops get brightened up with an easy dressing.



Citrus-Marinated Fish Tacos. While the fish marinates for half an hour, you can put together the two other components of this fresh, beachy recipe. I adapted the fish cooking method for an indoor grill pan, but since the source recipe from grillmaster Steven Raichlen was for an outdoor grill, feel free to cook this one alfresco.

Grilled Salmon With Greek Salad Salsa. This dish is elegant enough for company but fairly low-key to prepare. The topping is a Greek salad in miniature form.



Basil-Grilled Tuna With Bitter Greens. Here’s another great option from Raichlen with the option of indoor or outdoor cooking. Take advantage of fresh summer basil in this attractive dish that is a most satisfying salad.



Grilled Hoisin-Garlic Shrimp. Shrimp on the barbie? Yes, indeed, and it’s packed with sweet and savory flavor, thanks to a glaze made with hoisin sauce.



Fish Grilled on Citrus. Hate it when fish sticks to the grill? A clever technique in which slices of limes provide a barrier circumvents the problem — and also gives you a tasty topping. Whether you choose a grill pan or grill will determine the thickness of the fish you want to buy.

