Gosh, don’t we all wish we were on the beach? A fruity drink in one hand, a tasty snack, maybe even a nice icy treat to chow down on a hot day in the sun.

A highlight of a beach day is juicy tropical fruit, especially tart-sweet pineapple. Sure, while you could stick to eating chunks of the fruit, these recipes incorporate that tropical flavor in all sorts of fun ways.

Orzo With Shrimp, Spinach and Pineapple, above. This one’s a meal in and of itself. Shrimp, orzo and spinach are tossed in a pineapple-herb sauce that’s as bright as a beach day.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Tropical Green Protein Smoothies. A summer sipper that’ll keep you dreaming of salty-sweet breezes all day — and keep you full. You’d never guess that there were lentils in here!



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

BBQ Pineapple Grilled Portobello Burgers. From our Plant Powered newsletter series comes this veggie burger that might just knock your old one off the roster! When you take thick rings of pineapple to the grill, you caramelize the sugars in the fruit for a juicy, tangy addition to a burger. Make sure to sign up for more of the vegetable-packed recipes in this series.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Grilled Pound Cake With Rum-Scented Grilled Pineapple. A little rum is never amiss in a fruity dessert! Pineapple and rum go together like summer and the grill. After you’ve made that BBQ burger, slap a thick slice of pound cake on the grill for dessert and top with pineapple.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Scallops With Grilled Pineapple and Chorizo. Take it to the deep with this creative take with scallops! The acidity you usually get from lemon comes from pineapple, with a little spice from chorizo.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Piña Colada Granita. If you like piña coladas — and icy cold treats — this dessert riff on a tropical cocktail is a refreshing snack when you’ve been out in the sun all day.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Golden Pineapple Spice Punch. Throwing a party? You’ll need a good punch. This gorgeously spiced and amber-hued punch will be a hit.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake. It’s not really possible to talk about pineapple recipes without talking about pineapple upside-down cake! This classic is an attractive, all-occasion cake, so there’s no reason to wait on making it.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Korean al Pastor. This one’s a more involved recipe for when you want to dig deep (and maybe show off a little bit). However, you can whip up the pineapple salsa that goes alongside it whenever you want! This tangy fresh salsa is ready for any meal. You can find a simpler version for similar tacos here.

