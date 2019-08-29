School is BACK. Are you ready for rushed mornings, lost homework and new bus schedules? We can help you make it a bit easier by getting breakfast solved.

From the reheatable to the quick-assemble, we’ve got low-effort breakfasts that are tasty and easy to bring along for the morning ride.

Potato Quesadillas, above. Potatoes belong at breakfast, and a potato-filled quesadilla is no exception. Before you sound off in the comments, this cheeseless quesadilla is a popular street food in Mexico City, but if you really want some, you can add it in. Make the filling ahead, then assemble and pop into the toaster oven while you get ready.



Basic Overnight Oats. Could anything be simpler than mixing up a bowl of oats and letting it sit and infuse with your favorite flavors overnight? Make it fancy by being creative with your ingredients, or keep it simple with a dollop of peanut butter and some sliced strawberries.



Anytime Frittata. Any way you want it, that’s the way you eat it, any way you want it! Add in all your favorite veggies, serve hot, cold or room temperature — this frittata stores beautifully and warms up with ease in the microwave if you want it hot.



Homemade Sausage McMuffin With Egg. If you’re seriously craving that iconic fast food breakfast, you can mock up your own at home. You can whip up this four ingredient breakfast and eat it in just 10 minutes. Wrap it up and take it along with you if you’ve got to run.



Ricotta Toasts With Peaches and Pistachios. If you skip toasting the pistachios, the only cooking here is sticking your favorite bread in the toaster. Slice up fresh peaches on ricotta, and you’re done!



Peanut Butter Granola. You can prep a big batch of this granola and have it ready to go. Leave it chewy or bake till crisp, and add whatever nuts, seeds or dried fruit that you want. Snap into big shards, and you’re on your way.



Morning Glory Muffins. These muffins have carrot-cake vibes and are chock full of fun ingredients such as coconut, apple, pineapple and walnuts. They’re easy to take along on a car journey, and you can freeze and reheat them for emergency days.



Molletes. Schmear homemade or canned refried beans over crusty bread and top with whatever you want — try some cheese and cilantro, maybe even some tomato. Eat immediately or wrap it up to eat later.



Banana Breakfast Bars. These cakey bars might remind you of banana bread and are made of some healthful, protein-packed ingredients so you can last until lunch. Eat these for breakfast, or save them for a snack later in the day.

