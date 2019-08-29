Overview

This decadent and flavorful dip is a perfect way to kick off your party. For the best flavor and texture, Antoni Porowski recommends oil-marinated artichokes (instead of water-packed ones) sold in a jar or at your grocery store salad bar.

Ingredients

3 (6 1/2 -ounce) jars marinated artichokes, drained, coarsely chopped or quartered

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

6 ounces Gruyere, grated (1 1/2 cups)

4 ounces aged sharp white cheddar (such as Cabot clothbound), grated (1 cup)

1 cup (8 ounces) full-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Toasted baguette slices, crudites, and/or your favorite crackers or chips, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the artichokes, cream cheese, Gruyere, cheddar, sour cream, lemon juice, rosemary and black pepper and stir until smooth. Transfer to an 8-inch square baking dish, a 7- to 8-inch ovenproof skillet or a 2-quart gratin dish.

Step 2

Bake (middle rack), 22 to 25 minutes, until the dip is bubbly and light golden brown on top. Let cool for 7 to 10 minutes before serving.

Serve with toasted baguette slices, crudites and/or crackers or chips.

Adapted from: “Antoni in the Kitchen” by Antoni Porowski with Mindy Fox.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 380; Total Fat: 32 g; Saturated Fat: 16 g; Cholesterol: 85 mg; Sodium: 410 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 15 g.