There are a lot of reasons to be wistful at the end of summer — at least the metaphorical end, if not the meteorological one. Say goodbye to long days, afternoons at the pool and less busy commutes. It’s all rather fleeting, isn’t it? Well, if you’re hoping to convert at least a little bit of that summer magic into some lasting memories, and meals, let’s take a look back at our most popular recipes of the summer. Starting with No. 10 …

Classic Barbecue Chicken, above at top right. Here’s a fitting dish to break out for the long holiday weekend. A delicious from-scratch sauce, juicy meat — you couldn’t ask for much else.



Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake. Even if it’s not anyone’s birthday, there’s always some reason to celebrate with this stunning, delicious no-bake treat.

Curried Chickpea Salad Sandwiches, above at bottom right. You’ve probably come across a curried chicken salad, but chickpeas? We love this riff from Food editor Joe Yonan, which is bright in flavor and color.

Fresh Tomato Sauce. There’s still plenty of time left in tomato season to make this no-fuss, fast (less than an hour!) sauce. Make a bunch and freeze the bounty to enjoy during the winter.



Shells With Bacon, Zucchini and Sweet Onion. If you’re looking for an even lighter pasta topping than the red sauce above, consider this unique combination.

Summer Fruit Crumble. Soft, sweet fruit. Crunchy, buttery topping. Yes, it’s a pure delight, so what are you waiting for?



Sweet Cream Ice Cream Base. We adore this no-egg recipe from Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. Use it to make any flavor you want, and yes, the corn syrup, cornstarch and cream cheese are important to its fabulous texture.

Corn, Radish, Tomato and Tortilla Chip Salad. Nachos for dinner is awfully tempting, but if the craving strikes and you want something lighter and better for you, this colorful dish is the answer.

The Nilsson. This near-zero-proof cocktail from our Spirits writer, M. Carrie Allan, is definitely the epitome of summer, thanks to coconut cream and lime juice.

Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce. Far and away our most clicked-on recipe of the summer, this dish features a creamy sauce that’s actually nondairy. Instead, pine nuts, lemon juice, salt and olive oil do the trick.

