Before the advent of freezers, you would have had to wait until spring and summer to eat fresh peas, corn and spinach. Thank goodness for technology. Now we can have meals in minutes with a well-stocked freezer full of vegetables picked at the height of season.

Not all veggies are great for freezing, though. You won’t see cucumbers or tomatoes in the freezer section of your grocery store, because they’re waterlogged and the texture won’t pull through. You will see frozen peas, greens, green beans, corn and edamame.

Here are some of our favorite recipes to make good use of these all-star ingredients.

Shells With Peas, Ricotta and Basil, above. Here is a classic cheese-peas-and-pasta combo, and that’s why we like it. When you’re looking for a cozy, creamy meal, this will hit all the right notes.



Pesto Penne With Chickpeas. Frozen spinach is another vegetable that can easily be added to a dish. Here, it’s defrosted and tossed into a pesto pasta for an extra dose of your daily greens.



Green Eggs and Ham Risotto. The two easiest frozen veggies — peas and spinach — come together in this cheerful, bright-green bowl.



Fried Rice With Broccoli and Mustard Greens. Fried rice is one of those dishes where just about anything goes. Do you like corn? Broccoli? Bell peppers? Throw the frozen version of any veggies you want in here for a plant-packed dinner.



Korean Glass Noodle and Vegetable Stir-Fry (Japchae). Ditto for a noodle stir-fry! Pick whatever vegetables you like and throw in some Korean glass noodles, which are delicious and a useful pantry staple to have on hand for flavorful and easy last-minute meals.



Fava Bean and Spinach Pilaf With Fried Halloumi. Fava beans can sometimes be hard to track down, and when you do, they’re often dried, which can be a pain to soak and cook. The answer? Frozen favas! Easy to reheat, and so delicious in this colorful pilaf.



Vegan Sushi Bowls. Take sushi-style prepared rice, throw in some mushrooms and quickly boiled frozen edamame, add pickled ginger, sesame seeds and spicy mayo, and every bite is a veritable sushi roll. Sign up for our Plant Powered newsletter series here for more recipes like this one.

