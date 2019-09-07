Most of the time I cook, I’m too hungry or rushed to clean the dishes before I sit down to eat. In theory, it would be nice, because then I wouldn’t be putting off the inevitable and losing the high of a good meal by having it culminate in washing up.

This is one of the many reasons I so appreciate a one-pan dinner. In the time that the food takes to cool, assuming I have moved it to some sort of serving dish, I can scrub out the skillet and be ready to really relax without any chores hanging over my head.

What’s another advantage of this type of recipe? It’s typically quick and easy to put together. So, if that’s the kind of meal you are a fan of, too, check out these options from our archives:

Skillet-Braised Spiced Potatoes and Chickpeas, above. This fragrant and filling dish makes for a relatively quick weeknight meal, which works just as well as a main course as it does a side. And it can be made vegetarian, if you swap out the chicken broth for water or vegetable broth.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Better Than Takeout Fried Rice. Assuming you have the rice already made (pull some home-cooked out of the freezer or use the leftover takeout stuff), it’s an ultimate one-pan wonder — delicious, adaptable and very fast.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Turkey, White Bean and Spinach Hash. Even if this dish does not meet the strict definition of “hash,” it’s hard not to get behind a simple and nutritious meal that comes together in minutes and the whole family can get behind.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Speedy Bacon and Three-Bean Skillet Stew. All good words here: speedy, bacon and beans. Put canned beans — one of the best, cheapest and most versatile timesavers — to good use. Feel free to mix and match with your favorites.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Lemon-Rosemary Chicken and Orzo Skillet. Ellie Krieger’s clever dish consolidates the work by cooking the orzo with broth in the skillet where you’ve just browned the chicken.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Shakshuka With Swiss Chard. Pick up some pitas or a loaf of crusty bread, and you’ve got a lovely breakfast-inspired one-pan dinner.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chicken With Provençal White Bean and Vegetable Ragout. Packed with vegetables, beans and lean meat, this is a healthful option that manages to be both elegant and weeknight-friendly (as in, less than half an hour).

