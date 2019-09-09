“Carrots — carrots!” goes the infamous hiss by Gilbert Blythe as he taunts Anne Shirley’s hair to get her attention in “Anne of Green Gables.” That cry sparks a sweet and salty romance spanning 10 books.

Carrot, a humble root vegetable whose orange hue offended poor Anne, gave us — and her — so much. While we can’t say that carrots sparked us on a treasured romance (if that’s happened to you, PLEASE let us know), we can say that we love them dearly. A key ingredient in stews and soups, carrots serve as a great vehicle for dips, make colorful and earthy-sweet appetizers and transform into tasty desserts. Here are some awesome ways to get carrots onto your table.

Smoky-Sweet Glazed Carrots, above. Glazed carrots are a classic side dish, which means you’ve got to kick it up a notch with smoked paprika and maple syrup for a dish that might steal the spotlight at an autumn dinner.



Carrot Soup With Toasted Spices and Pecans. We know you’re already bookmarking soup recipes for fall, and this one should be on your list. Carrot soups are delicious no matter what, and the addition of spices and nuts makes this one a winner.



Charred Carrot Dogs. We will never stop talking about these delicious carrot dogs. All the haters can step off, because we believe in these dogs. You have to try them to know. You’ve got to know.



Butter-Braised Carrots and Fennel With Orange Zest. Here’s another side dish you’ll need for the upcoming holidays or your weeknight dinner. Carrots and fennel, an excellent match, get a bright zing from orange and dry white wine.



Crunchy Carrot-Parsnip Latkes. Here’s a twist on much beloved latkes that uses carrots and parsnips for crunch and earthy tenderness. A little garam masala adds warmth to root vegetable sweetness — serve as an appetizer, or pile enough on your plate for a meal.



Roasted Vegetable Trio. The beautiful thing about carrots is they go with just about anything. This roasted veggie medley, starring carrots, of course, can pair with a roast chicken, topped with a fried egg, popped on top of hummus for a snack — you name it, this trio can do it.



Skillet-Roasted Chicken Thighs With Potato-Carrot Hash. It’s so simple, so obvious: carrots and potatoes with chicken. Right? Well yeah! It’s simple, obvious and that’s why it works so well. Just a wee bit of thyme, sweet paprika and lemon is really all you need for this dish to shine.



Carrot Coconut Cake. Carrot cake is one delicious dessert we always want, and this one does a little something extra with the addition of coconut oil and flakes for a sweet and slightly tropical pairing.



Morning Glory Muffins. Take carrot cake and make it breakfast: These muffins are filled with healthful ingredients, such as pineapple and whole wheat flour, and make for a quick breakfast or snack. These muffins also freeze well for those rushed mornings.



Roasted Carrots With Black Lentils and Green Harissa. With a little char atop a bed of fragrant lentils and herbaceous green harissa, these carrots make for an impressive plate for any sort of dinner party.

