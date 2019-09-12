When it comes to versatility, chicken thighs are a fantastic item to have at the ready. A little extra fat lends a whole lot of flavor — and moisture — for a chicken dinner that’s certainly a winner.

So, grab some chicken thighs from the store and find your favorite recipe from our selection below for a standout weeknight meal.

Honey-Braised Chicken Thighs With Apple, above. Yes, I already have a quart of apple cider in my fridge and I’m not afraid to use it! Sweet honey, apple and a touch of cinnamon bring major fall vibes to this cozy, saucy dish.



Braised Chicken Thighs With Tomatillos. We know you love a one-pot meal. This one has tons of bright flavors, like tomatillos and lime, resulting in a light brothy number.



Chicken With Basil and Chiles. This tasty bowl, inspired by the Thai stir-fry dish gai ka prow, boasts bold flavors, a little funky fish sauce and a serious kick.



Aromatic Chicken and Chickpea Stew. While you’re bookmarking stews for your crockpot, dog-ear this one, as well. This hearty dish, with warming spices and plenty of protein, reheats and freezes like a dream for rushed evenings.



Cheesy Chicken Enchiladas. It’s always a good night for enchiladas! Cooking chicken thighs in enchilada sauce infuses them with flavor, so even the filling carries smoky heat. Also, cheese.



Caribbean Smothered Chicken With Coconut, Lime and Chiles. You can consider meat “smothered” when it’s been slow-cooked and blanketed in a saucy gravy. This particular blanket involves coconut milk, citrus notes, herbs and a hint of spice.



Grilled Bang Bang Chicken. No need to keep chicken thighs whole — cubing them and spearing them on skewers is a great and fun way to serve ’em up. Add a peanutty “bang” sauce and a floral, aromatic and intensely hot chile oil to punch it up.



Cuban-Style Chicken and Rice (Arroz con Pollo). A classic combo: chicken and rice. This is the Cuban version, with manzanilla olives and green bell pepper on a warm yellow bed of rice.

