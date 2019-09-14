Not surprisingly, I’m willing to shell out money for all kinds of “artisan” food. If it’s something unique that I’m unlikely to make, I tell myself it’s worth the cash.

But granola? That one’s hard to justify, because it’s something I have thrown together many times. It’s easy, cheap (remember, you’re buying in bulk for many batches) and prime for customizing. Yes, you, too, can make “artisan” granola! Case in point: these seven recipes from our archives.

Homemade Granola, above. This is your pretty standard granola, which is a good thing in my book. Customize with your choice of dried fruit and nuts, but try to keep the sunflower seeds and flaxseed for their nutritional and textural benefits.



Stove-Top Granola. When you don’t want to commit to a huge bucket of granola, throw together a batch in the skillet. That strategy also makes for a quick turnaround and very little cleanup.



Peanut Butter Granola. If you like your granola in craggy chunks, look no further than this nutty recipe. Break it up and eat it like a cookie — I’m not judging.



Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola. The combination of maple syrup and pecans is especially delightful in this adaptable recipe.



Dorie Greenspan’s Cocoa Crunch Fruit and Nut Granola. Here are two recipes for the price of one — granola and the option to turn it into granola bites baked in muffin pans.



Compost Cookie Granola. If you’re a fan of the compost cookie from Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar, or even if you’ve never had one, you’ll find plenty to like in this sweet-and-salty granola inspired by it. The ground coffee adds great morning flavor.



Savory Granola. Herbs, mustard and buckwheat groats help take this topper for salads, soups and grain bowls in the opposite direction of what you find on top your standard breakfast fare.

