With cooler breezes trickling in and warmer jackets reemerging, the urge for brothier meals — to be sipped and savored, with a toasty hunk of bread — returns.

All too often, soups ask for bone broths and cream, but here we forgo these standards for other textural and flavorful methods. Try coconut milk instead of cow’s, as well as blended vegetables to achieve creaminess you need and tons of wonderful, aromatic flavors.

Sweet Potato, Corn and Jalapeño Bisque, above. It’s the perfect seasonal transition: Summery corn and autumnal sweet potatoes blend together in a spiced, creamy soup. A healthy heaping of molasses adds a layer of complexity that keeps the soup from getting too sweet.



Creamy Black-Eyed Pea Soup With Olive Pesto. Beans have a creamy texture on their own and, when blended up, can give soup body. Black-eyed peas lend their signature smokiness, which pairs beautifully with a savory, briny olive pesto.



Spinach Soup With Dill and Basil. It ain’t easy being green — except when it totally is! Cook potatoes and onions until tender, then blitz them with handfuls of dill and basil into this emerald green soup.



Red Lentil Salsa Soup. Let’s get a little spicy, shall we? With a jar of store-bought salsa and a just over a cup of lentils, this bright red soup comes together quickly and is topped with creamy avocado.



Warm Potato and Almond Soup. Potatoes and almonds create a gorgeous, silky base for this soup that takes notes from almond gazpacho, a cousin of the classic red one you’re thinking of.



Spicy Red Pepper and Chickpea Soup. How about chickpeas two ways? One: blended up with red bell peppers, tomato and spices for the base. Two: crisped up as a topping.



Vegan Ramen Bowls. Noodles in a sweet, coconutty broth with a topping of savory sauced-up tofu is just what we want when cool weather creeps in.



Caldo Verde With Mushrooms. Caldo verde, a Portuguese soup, often has smoked sausage, but this one eschews that for mushrooms in a smoked paprika coating.



Lima Bean Soup With Chard and Harissa. With just seven ingredients, this soup comes together fast. If you don’t want to slow-cook lima beans, you can absolutely reach for a can, which makes this soup even faster. If you want another spin on lima bean soup, this one with turmeric, scallions and herbs will be delicious.



Spiced Carrot, Leek and Lentil Soup. Chunky or smooth, this hearty soup has plenty of warmth and just a hint of heat. The recipe says to add a dollop of Greek yogurt as a garnish, but you’ll love the soup without it.

