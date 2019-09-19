Overview

Here is a delicious side to go with your brisket or pot roast. With roasted persimmon (or the stone fruit of your choosing), apples, pomegranate and walnuts, it’s a salad that’s loaded with flavor and makes for a filling vegetarian course. Apples and pomegranate are ingredients that are typically present at the Rosh Hashanah table, with the latter symbolizing good deeds.

Where to buy: Silan can be found at Middle Eastern markets or online; farro can be purchased at Whole Foods, specialty shops or online.

Make ahead: The dressing, farro and roasted fruit can be made up to 2 days ahead and refrigerated until needed.

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 cup farro, barley or wheat berries

3 large or 4 small Fuyu persimmons, peeled, quartered and pitted, or not too-ripe peaches or other stone fruit

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup toasted walnuts (see NOTE)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, or more as needed

2 teaspoons silan (date syrup) or honey

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

1/4 small red onion, finely diced

1 Granny Smith apple or other tart apple, cored and cut into tiny dice (leave the skin on)

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1/4 cup roughly chopped fresh dill sprigs

Steps

Step 1

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil, season generously with salt and add the farro. Boil the farro until fully tender but not mushy, 12 to 15 minutes. Drain thoroughly, spread onto a large plate or tray and let cool.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees; position the rack in the middle.

Step 2

Toss the persimmons with 1 tablespoon oil and a light sprinkling of salt. Spread the persimmons on a rimmed baking sheet and roast, about 20 minutes, until tender and lightly browned. (If using stone fruit, roast for about 10 minutes, until slightly caramelized but not mushy.)

Roughly chop half the walnuts and then very finely chop the other half.

Step 3

In a medium bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, silan or honey, 1/2 teaspoon salt, the black pepper and the remaining 3 tablespoons oil.

Step 4

In a large bowl, toss the farro with the finely chopped walnuts, the onion, apple, pomegranate and the dressing. Taste and season with more lemon juice, salt and/or pepper, if desired.

Step 5

Arrange a bed of the farro mixture on a large platter, top with the roasted persimmons, and finish with the roughly chopped walnuts and dill. Serve at room temperature.

NOTE: Toast the walnuts in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat for several minutes until fragrant and lightly browned, shaking the pan to avoid scorching. Cool completely before using.

Adapted from “Shuk: From Market to Table, the Heart of Israeli Home Cooking” by Einat Admony and Janna Gur (Artisan, 2019).

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 300; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 95 mg; Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 6 g.