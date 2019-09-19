In a very popular (and truly excellent) cartoon that aired in 2005, a side character stuck in a side plot wheels a cart piled high with cabbages from city to city in hopes of a sale. The poor man just can’t catch a break — no matter where he goes, something (or someone) wrecks his cart and sends his cabbages everywhere. “MY CABBAGES!” he screams every time.

You, presumably, have no issues transporting your cabbages from the market to your house, and therefore have little excuse for not cooking them enough! Cabbage tends to get the short end of the stick as an unglamorous vegetable, with little regard for its versatility, deliciousness and ability to last forever in the fridge in case you can’t use up a whole head in one go.

These recipes are the some of the best ways to take cabbage to the next level — let us know your favorite way to use cabbage!

Cabbage Escabeche (Nacho Slaw), above. When it comes to cabbage, we must start with slaw for its ability to deliver some tangy crunch to just about any dish. This one, made to accompany nachos, has a nice kick of heat from shredded jalapeño. This is a high-yield recipe, so feel free to halve it.



Sesame Chicken Cabbage Rolls. Cabbage rolls are a popular Eastern European comfort food, warming and simple. These get a light twist with aromatic chicken, ginger and sesame oil. If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, you can try these Stuffed Cabbage Rolls With Mushroom Sauce (Golabki z Sosem Grzybowym).



Danish Red Cabbage. This warm, sweet and sour side dish is a delicious accompaniment to any meat main.



Caramelized Cabbage Soup. When cabbage cooks down to a very tender bite and mingles with thyme, it makes a lovely soup topped with Parmesan-crusted baguette slices.



Charred Napa Cabbage With Calabrian Chiles. Treat cabbage as the star of the show in this gorgeous presentation. If you can’t get Calabrian chiles, no worries! You can substitute them with chopped roasted red peppers packed in oil and crushed red pepper flakes for a similar effect.



Sweet Cabbage Strudel. Cabbage in a strudel? This savory version highlights how cabbage works deliciously when treated as both sweet and sour.



Bacon-Roasted Pork Tenderloin With Caraway’d Cabbage and Apples. The one word you need to describe this recipe is “hearty.” This will keep you warm in the winter in the most delicious way.



Chinese Cabbage With Black Pepper and Garlic. A quick saute makes this a fast weeknight meal over steamed rice. It’s light and vegetarian, and you can easily double up and feed a crowd on a budget.



Pasta With Cannellini Beans, Cabbage and Bacon. Cabbage and bacon are a tasty combo. Toss into some quick pasta with canned cannellini beans for another budget-friendly, and filling, meal.



New-Style Polish Hunter’s Stew (Bigos Revisited). This modern take on a classic Polish stew uses cabbage in two ways. Sauerkraut adds a funky tang, while savoy cabbage melts down as a backbone to sausage and bacon.



Winter Salad. Mesclun in the winter isn’t quite as nice as showcasing purple-hued bitter leaves and tender, sweet roasted beets with a bright, fruity dressing. If you’d like more color contrast, use golden beets.

