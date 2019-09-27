Holidays come up on an expected schedule every year, but they can easily sneak up on you and catch you totally unprepared. The fact that they are so routine makes them blend in so well with the rest of the calendar! Here’s one for you: Are you aware that Rosh Hashanah begins Sunday night, with Yom Kippur not far behind on Oct. 8? (Jewish holidays are understandably a little trickier, as the day they fall in the Gregorian calendar varies from year to year.)

[For a Rosh Hashanah meal of your dreams, 3 new cookbooks offer recipes from near and far]

Whether you knew until this moment or not, now is the time to be thinking about what you’re going to serve. Build a whole menu with a few options from our archives, or just use one to supplement your family favorites. Here are some prime candidates, broken down by course.

Soup



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Matzoh balls are not only a Passover thing. You’ll find them on many a Jewish table no matter the occasion, so give this Not-Quite Matzoh Ball Soup, above, a shot. The twist? They’re gluten-free and made with almond flour, great for those avoiding wheat or struggling to find matzoh this time of year.

Other considerations: a classic Kreplach (Chicken-Liver-Stuffed Pasta) Soup and an unexpected Jalapeño Chicken Soup With Shiitake Matzoh Balls.

Salads



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

This Autumn Salad With Farro, Apple and Roasted Persimmon, above, is packed with delicious and symbolic fare. It can even be a vegetarian main course.

Honeyed Carrot Salad With Squash and Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette also takes advantage of seasonal produce, as does Pomegranate and Apple Salad.

Main courses



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

If you’d like to depart from the more traditional brisket, try Wine-Braised Pot Roast, top. Then again, if you’d like to stick with brisket, bust out the slow cooker for Brisket With Leeks and Pomegranate Molasses, above.

Spiced and Fruit-Stuffed Chicken Breasts will satisfy any poultry fan, and vegetarians can have Shakshuka-Stuffed Spuds to look forward to.

Sides



(Marge Ely for The Washington Post)

A handful of ingredients come together for the simple but appealingly tart Sephardic Leeks With Tomato, above. I’d be remiss to not mention at least one kugel, such as Savta’s Kugel, which includes sour cream and ricotta. You can’t go wrong with Roasted Vegetables for Rosh Hashanah, either.

Desserts



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Consider me blown away by this Tahini Salted Caramel Tart, above, which perfectly balances the sugar with a savory edge. If you lean more toward cake, check out Dorie Greenspan’s Spiced Plum Cake (which is dairy-free) or this Harvest Apple Cake.

More from Voraciously:

Roasting fall fruit deepens its flavor and nourishes the senses

Cool, spiced Mexican horchata is the ultimate refresher for fall

8 fall salad recipes to usher you into the season