Get ready to tear, cube and slice into your loaves of bread — whether stale or fresh, or just the odds and ends, any part of the bread will make for the bread pudding of your dreams.

Bread puddings might seem intimidating, but they actually require little more than soaking bread in a custard or an uncooked mix of eggs, milk and flavorings to create a velvety interior texture.

For dessert, breakfast or even dinner, there’s a perfect bread pudding out there for you, and we’re going to help you find it.

Dooky Chase’s Praline Pudding With Praline Liqueur Sauce, above. From the inimitable late Leah Chase’s kitchen, we bring you this utterly fantastic praline pudding. Chock full of pecans with a (very) healthy hit of liquor, this golden bread pudding is a decadent tribute to the queen of Creole cooking.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Boat Street Bread Pudding. Tear up chunks of baguette for this vanilla and orange bread pudding. Raisins soak up bourbon, rehydrating with a flavor punch.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Maple Bread Crust Pudding With Salted Caramel Sauce. Is there someone in your house who hates the crust? Instead of throwing them in the trash, repurpose them into this French toast-like pudding with maple and caramel. This will definitely having them rethinking their anti-crust stance.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Spicy Andouille and Cheddar Bread Pudding. Bread puddings don’t have to be sweet! This one makes a cozy main dish with spicy andouille sausage and plenty of cheese.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Bread, Cheese and Chive Puddings. Here’s another savory one, this time using flavors you might find in a quiche for an eggy start to your day.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Blueberry-Rosemary Breakfast Pudding. Sweet blueberries mingle with rosemary for an herbaceous morning treat. Because blueberry season is over, turn to frozen ones instead.

