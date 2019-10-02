Overview Ingredients Steps

Overview

This is essentially a gussied-up applesauce cake with richer, more caramelly apple butter and a touch of peppery chai spice, which lends savory undertones. If you can find it, try Spicewalla’s chai masala, but if you want to make your own, mix 4 parts ground ginger, 3 parts cinnamon, 2 parts ground cloves, 2 parts ground cardamom and 1 part freshly ground black pepper.

For a special occasion, you can top the cake with cream cheese frosting, but it’s perfect on its own as an elegant, understated tea cake.

Storage: The cake can be stored at room temperature, tightly wrapped, for up to 4 days.

Where to Buy: Spicewalla chai masala is available online.

Ingredients

Cooking spray or unsalted butter, for greasing the pan

2 cups (250 grams) flour, plus more for dusting the pan

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 1/2 teaspoons chai masala

2 large eggs

3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar

1 cup (240 milliliters) apple butter

1/2 cup (120 milliliters) plain whole milk Greek yogurt

1/3 cup (80 milliliters) vegetable oil or another neutral oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup (60 grams/2 ounces) chopped walnuts (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees; position the rack in the middle. Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray or butter, dust with flour and tap out excess.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, salt and chai masala spice until combined.

Step 3

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar until combined; the mixture will lighten in color and look slightly sandy. Whisk in the apple butter, yogurt, oil and vanilla until combined.

Step 4

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ones, then gently mix in the walnuts, if using. Do not overmix.

Step 5

Pour the batter into the pan and smooth out the top with a silicone spatula. Rap the pan on a hard surface to remove any air bubbles. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

Step 6

Cool the cake for 15 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.

 From food writer Jane Black; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Tested by Olga Massov.

Nutrition

Calories: 310; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 45 mg; Sodium: 390 mg; Carbohydrates: 47 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 26 g; Protein: 6 g.