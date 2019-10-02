Overview
This is essentially a gussied-up applesauce cake with richer, more caramelly apple butter and a touch of peppery chai spice, which lends savory undertones. If you can find it, try Spicewalla’s chai masala, but if you want to make your own, mix 4 parts ground ginger, 3 parts cinnamon, 2 parts ground cloves, 2 parts ground cardamom and 1 part freshly ground black pepper.
For a special occasion, you can top the cake with cream cheese frosting, but it’s perfect on its own as an elegant, understated tea cake.
Storage: The cake can be stored at room temperature, tightly wrapped, for up to 4 days.
Where to Buy: Spicewalla chai masala is available online.
Ingredients
Cooking spray or unsalted butter, for greasing the pan
2 cups (250 grams) flour, plus more for dusting the pan
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 1/2 teaspoons chai masala
2 large eggs
3/4 cup (150 grams) sugar
1 cup (240 milliliters) apple butter
1/2 cup (120 milliliters) plain whole milk Greek yogurt
1/3 cup (80 milliliters) vegetable oil or another neutral oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup (60 grams/2 ounces) chopped walnuts (optional)
Steps
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees; position the rack in the middle. Grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray or butter, dust with flour and tap out excess.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda, salt and chai masala spice until combined.
Step 3
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs with the sugar until combined; the mixture will lighten in color and look slightly sandy. Whisk in the apple butter, yogurt, oil and vanilla until combined.
Step 4
Fold the dry ingredients into the wet ones, then gently mix in the walnuts, if using. Do not overmix.
Step 5
Pour the batter into the pan and smooth out the top with a silicone spatula. Rap the pan on a hard surface to remove any air bubbles. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.
Step 6
Cool the cake for 15 minutes in the pan, then turn out onto a rack to cool completely.
Tested by Olga Massov.
Nutrition
Calories: 310; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 45 mg; Sodium: 390 mg; Carbohydrates: 47 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 26 g; Protein: 6 g.