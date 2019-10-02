This is essentially a gussied-up applesauce cake with richer, more caramelly apple butter and a touch of peppery chai spice, which lends savory undertones. If you can find it, try Spicewalla’s chai masala, but if you want to make your own, mix 4 parts ground ginger, 3 parts cinnamon, 2 parts ground cloves, 2 parts ground cardamom and 1 part freshly ground black pepper.

For a special occasion, you can top the cake with cream cheese frosting, but it’s perfect on its own as an elegant, understated tea cake.

Storage: The cake can be stored at room temperature, tightly wrapped, for up to 4 days.

Where to Buy: Spicewalla chai masala is available online.