Overview

A traditional Old-Fashioned doesn’t require a shake, but to infuse the apple butter flavor, I’ve added a “dry shake” – without ice – in a cocktail shaker.

Ingredients

2 ounces bourbon

1 tablespoon apple butter

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 apple slice, to garnish

Steps

Step 1

Add the bourbon, apple butter and bitters to an empty cocktail shaker. Shake for 20 to 30 seconds, then strain into a tumbler over one large or three small ice cubes. Garnish with an apple slice and serve right away.

 From food writer Jane Black; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky.

Nutrition

Calories: 160; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 0 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 0 g.