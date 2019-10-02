Overview
A traditional Old-Fashioned doesn’t require a shake, but to infuse the apple butter flavor, I’ve added a “dry shake” – without ice – in a cocktail shaker.
Ingredients
2 ounces bourbon
1 tablespoon apple butter
3 dashes Angostura bitters
1 apple slice, to garnish
Steps
Step 1
Add the bourbon, apple butter and bitters to an empty cocktail shaker. Shake for 20 to 30 seconds, then strain into a tumbler over one large or three small ice cubes. Garnish with an apple slice and serve right away.
Tested by Lisa Cherkasky.
Nutrition
Calories: 160; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 0 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 8 g; Protein: 0 g.