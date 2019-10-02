Apple butter, while delicious, is typically labor-intensive, but this slow cooker version allows you to enjoy the spread with minimal hands-on time. Just peel, core and chop the apples, and the slow cooker will do the heavy lifting. Extra jars of this deeply flavorful spread make a thoughtful gift.

[Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.]

Storage: To put up apple butter long-term, ladle it into sterilized glass jars and follow the jar manufacturer’s directions. Otherwise, ladle the butter into clean jars, cover and refrigerate for up to 8 weeks.

[Read the story: In Appalachia, fall is about more than just apples. It’s about apple-butter-making parties.]