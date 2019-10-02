Overview
Apple butter, while delicious, is typically labor-intensive, but this slow cooker version allows you to enjoy the spread with minimal hands-on time. Just peel, core and chop the apples, and the slow cooker will do the heavy lifting. Extra jars of this deeply flavorful spread make a thoughtful gift.
Storage: To put up apple butter long-term, ladle it into sterilized glass jars and follow the jar manufacturer’s directions. Otherwise, ladle the butter into clean jars, cover and refrigerate for up to 8 weeks.
Ingredients
6 pounds apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch chunks
2 cups sugar
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground clove
Steps
Step 1
Place the apples in the slow cooker and cook, uncovered, on high for 1 hour.
Step 2
Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. The apples will have lost at least a third of their volume and should break and crumble when you poke them with a fork. Taste and add the sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, salt and clove and stir well to combine.
Step 3
Turn the heat back up to high, cover and cook for 1 hour more. Taste and adjust the spices, then puree the apples with an immersion or regular blender, or in a food processor to make a velvety smooth apple butter.
Step 4
Adapted from “Victuals” by Ronni Lundy (Clarkson Potter, 2016).
The nutritional analysis is based on a 2-tablespoon serving.
Nutrition
Calories: 40; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 5 mg; Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 9 g; Protein: 0 g.