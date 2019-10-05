I am never one to turn down pie, especially apple pie. It’s delicious, it’s iconic, it’s “as American as.”

Still, you may want to mix up your apple dessert repertoire. Or, perhaps, you don’t have the time or inclination to make a pie. Whatever your reason — or you don’t even have to have a reason! — you can check out this appealing array of sweets from our archives. (Hop on over to my apple primer from the other year if you’d like to know more about picking which varieties to use.) And, yes, there is one pie, because of course.

Old-Fashioned Baked Apples, above. Here’s proof that a simple dessert can beat even some of the fanciest competition. This preparation allows the apples to shine, and they’re cooked to soft and flavorful perfection. Your house will smell amazing as they bake, too.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Apple Ring ‘Samoas.’ I found Ellie Krieger’s take on the Girl Scout cookie to be absolutely irresistible. Even better, you need only four ingredients to put this healthful treat together.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Apple Gingerbread Cake. Who doesn’t love a one-bowl cake? If you’re looking for a low-key Thanksgiving dessert, this could be the answer.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Cranberry Apple Lattice Pie. Alternatively, if you’re looking for more of a showstopper for Thanksgiving or any other occasion, I can personally testify to the quality of this pie I tested for our holiday potluck package a few years ago.

(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Maggie Austin’s Apple Bread. Get two loaves of a superb quick bread in a single baking session. The classic combination of apples, nuts and spices is my idea of fall comfort.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Custardy Apple Squares. This is basically a gratin of mildly sweetened apples. It’s lovely as the recipe is written, but you can customize the results with an array of garnishes or by adding citrus zest or a little liquor.

