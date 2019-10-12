Technically, Oktoberfest has come and gone, if we’re talking about exactly when the traditional German festival of Bavarian culture occurs. Still, the celebration has taken on a life of its own around the world, especially if we’re talking about one of its main attractions: beer. Then again, we don’t need an excuse to extol the virtues of this ever-popular quaff during this month or any other.

[Think beyond pie with these 6 spectacular apple dessert recipes]

As delightful as it is to drink, beer also makes a wonderful addition to savory and sweet cooking. So grab an extra bottle or can and check out one of these recipe from our archives:

Spicy Beer Mustard, above. This mustard is powerful, and if you’re anything like us, you’ll feel the heat go straight to the top of your head. And yet you’ll want more. We loved it served with soft pretzels. You will only use part of a bottle of stout, but you can sip on the rest while you munch.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

The Red-Eye. If you’re tired of the same old bloody mary for brunch, try this cocktail, which also features A1 Steak Sauce, Old Bay and Frank’s Red Hot sauce.

[Easy-sipping beer cocktails]



(Left, Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; right, Michael Temchine for The Washington Post)

Rattle-Skull, at left. A porter is a fine fall beer, but you can take it up a notch when you mix it with rum and applejack. If you prefer to pretend it’s still warm, the Oranj-a-Bloom, at right, is lighter, with white beer, citrus and refreshing mint.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Beer-Roasted Mushrooms. Serve these on their own for a vegetarian main; they’d be nice also on top of a salad or in a sandwich with gooey cheese.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Belgian Beef and Beer Stew. This is the kind of dish you probably think of when we talk about cooking with beer. As with many stews, you can make it several days in advance.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Soft Beer Flatbreads. Here’s a great entry point for beginning bread bakers. Brown ale further enhances the yeasty flavor.

[These easy flatbreads can be made in no time — and with no oven]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Slow-Rise, No-Knead Rustic Caraway-Beer Bread. If you’re in the market for a heartier, larger beer bread, we suggest this homey loaf, which is baked in a souffle dish or ovenproof casserole dish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Guinness Fruit Cake. Save this recipe for the upcoming holiday season. Beer makes a nice swap for the typical hard liquor, plus you can eat this cake as soon as it’s made, no aging required.

[Dear America: It’s time we gave fruitcake another chance]

More from Voraciously:

How do pancakes and maple syrup get more exciting? Turn them into a cake.

It doesn’t take hours to make an intense, dark and rich French onion soup

6 spectacular sauce recipes to improve almost any meal