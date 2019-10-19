Call me basic, if you must, but I’m the kind of person who still gets excited when she sees a DIY waffle station at the hotel breakfast. And discovering the dining hall next to my dorm during my sophomore year of college had waffle batter fresh and ready every single day, while the other sad saps on campus got it maybe once a week? Bliss. (Good thing my dorm was up a mountain is all I’m gonna say about that.)

In other words, I’m a sucker for these crisp-on-the-outside, tender-on-the-inside breakfast staples. Then again, I’m more than happy to eat them any time of day. I think you’ll be just as tempted to pull out your waffle iron — or even consider buying one — to make these seven recipes from our archives. A waffle a day? Sounds good to me.

Cornmeal Waffles With Cheddar, Chipotle and Scallions, above. Breakfast? Breakfast for dinner? Brunch? This recipe works for any and all of the above. It also proves why it’s worth thinking about waffles in a savory, rather than solely sweet, setting. The best part might be how the cheese leads to a bevy of crispy bits on the outside.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Blueberry Corn Waffles. Like the cheddar waffles, this recipe calls for cornmeal, which adds great texture, flavor and color. You can use frozen corn and blueberries for year-round convenience.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles. We’d like to ride into fall with a plate of these delicately spiced beauties. Fresh cranberries are just starting to show up in stores, too, so stock up.

(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Whole-Grain Buckwheat Waffles. These better-for-you waffles can be made gluten-free by using brown rice flour instead of the whole-wheat kind.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Aunt Catherine’s Buckwheat-Gingersnap Waffles. Buckwheat plays a starring role in this Christmas breakfast contender. So do gingersnaps. Broken up into small pieces, the cookies lend the right amount of spice to the earthy waffles.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Carrot Waffles With Coconut Cream. So, you want carrot cake for breakfast — and you want it to be vegan. You won’t miss the cream cheese frosting once you try the fluffy coconut cream.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Chocolate Brownie Waffles With Blackberry Sauce. Okay, here’s one more recipe that full-on channels dessert. The result is not cloying, however, and mascarpone along with blackberry sauce keep the sugar in check.

