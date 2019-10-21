I came around to mushrooms later in life, not because I didn’t like them, but because they were simply never present at our dinner table. When I finally did learn about the world of mushrooms, I was smitten.

Earthy and savory, with flavors reminiscent of meat but with a character all on their own, mushrooms bring so much depth wherever they go. And they can go almost everywhere! Be they common button or cremini mushrooms, meaty oyster mushrooms or ultra umami-packed shiitakes, mushrooms have a place just about anywhere in a meal.

[A guide to cooking mushrooms, for lovers and skeptics alike]

Below, we pulled together mushroom dishes for all occasions and palates.

Mushroom Noodle Soup, above. If you’re in need of a restorative, chicken-noodle type soup, but want something a little different, this one will do the trick. Small button mushrooms are juicy and delicious, and a gingery warm broth will help with any sniffles.



Kale and Mushroom Lasagna. Get your greens here in this mushroom and kale lasagna! Mushrooms’ earthiness give it the heartiness you crave in this vegetarian version that happens to be tomato-free. Try a different, spinach-rich Mushroom and Goat Cheese Lasagna if kale isn’t your thing.



Shiitake Crisps. It’s so simple — thinly slice shiitake caps, then roast with olive oil until crispy. Done! Serve hot, or let them cool down to room temperature. Use them instead of (or alongside) chips for dip, or sprinkle them on salads and rice bowls for a crispy flavor punch.



Chickpea, Chard and Porcini Soup. Keep dried mushrooms in your pantry: They last forever, and can instantly add incredible, concentrated flavor to dishes like this vegetarian — vegan, if you leave out the cheese — soup.



Mushroom Pâté. Should you have a soiree on your calendar to plan, whir up some mushroom pâté as an hors d’oeuvre. You could even keep this on hand to smear inside a sandwich or serve with eggs at breakfast.



Roasted Mushroom, Tomato and Herb Salad. There’s something about roasting cremini mushrooms, sometimes called “baby bellas,” that really brings out the best in their flavor.



Mushroom Walnut ‘Meatballs.’ Mushrooms carry a mighty, meaty energy, and if you’re someone who wants to try more natural versions of faux meats, this could be your answer. The “meatballs” are earthy and delicious and will be right at home atop your favorite pasta.



Mushroom and Stout Potpies With Sweet Potato Crusts. For a cozy, vegan main course, this rustic potpie is filling and attractive.



Stuffed Cremini Mushrooms. Here’s another appetizer sure to be a hit. Choose smaller cremini mushrooms to get a true bite-size morsel so that no utensils are needed.



Caldo Verde With Mushrooms. This vegetarian variation of the classic Portuguese soup adds mushrooms for an extra layer of flavor.



Mushroom and Beef Stroganoff. Stroganoff is a beef-heavy dish, so if you want to cut down, replace about half with mushrooms to keep the savory flavors going strong.



Oyster Mushroom Etouffee. Oyster mushrooms make an excellent substitute for crawfish in this stew of sorts.



Mushroom Bourguignon. Should you be feeling French but also vegan, this plant-based take on beef bourguignon will hit the spot.



Poblano, Mushroom and Refried Bean Tortas. This saucy torta will be a hit at any casual dinner party. It’s a bright and filling meal — and just a little bit spicy with flavors such as cumin and lime.



Roasted Red Pepper Sauce Pizza With Mushrooms and Smoked Mozz. When you’ve read through our guide to pizza, start with this flavorful combination of muhammara, mushrooms and smoked mozzarella to show off your new skills.

