Halloween is next week! Do you have your costume yet? Is your candy bucket primed for trick-or-treaters?

More importantly, are you planning on throwing a Halloween bash? If the answer is yes, read on for some seasonally appropriate fare.

Chocolate and Candy Pops, above. These cute cookie bites certainly have snap, crackle and pop! You can pre-assemble these and let them set on parchment paper, or make them a fun activity. Just dip a vanilla wafer cookie into a pool of melted chocolate, then into a bowl of your favorite popping candy — we used Pop Rocks — for a tasty treat with a fizzy, crackling sensation.



(Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Frankenmuffins. Adventurous kids will surely be intrigued by these very green muffins! When they bite in and taste banana, they’ll think it’s magic. No need to tell them that the green comes from a healthy helping of spinach.

[It’s almost Halloween, and ‘feetloaf’ is already giving us nightmares]



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Pumpkin Spice Cake. This deep orange loaf cake is sure to bring some smiles to the party. It’s filled with cinnamon, clove, mace and tiny pieces of crystallized ginger; you could even hold on to a couple of slices for emergency breakfast the next day.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Bring Joy Coconut Chocolate Candies. It’s frowned upon to give trick-or-treaters homemade treats, so if you’re hankering to make your own candies, do so as a party treat. Make these tasty Bring Joy candies, from our Bring It! columnist Cathy Barrow, which are a dead ringer for Almond Joys.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Every-Monster Cookie. Gluten-, egg-, nut- and dairy-free? Here’s a cookie all the little monsters at the party can have.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Milk Chocolate and Raspberry Jam Blondies. Under the right (spooky!) lighting, raspberry jam could totally be frightening (and pass for blood).



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Finnish Chestnut Fingers. Instead of dipping the whole end in chocolate, add a chocolate chip to the end of each finger before baking to fashion a fingernail. Then you can melt down the chocolate and have people dip the finger in the rest of the chocolate. If you want to get really spooky, add a tiny bit of green gel food coloring to the cookie dough.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Cranberry Cat Kisses. Take this as an opportunity to get artistic! Adding a dot of chocolate to the almond “ears” turns them into eyes and now they’re frogs! Cover the whole cookie in chocolate instead of just the top, add a tiny face and now they’re bunnies. Add vampire teeth in red and you’ve got Bunnicula. Of course, you could just leave them as cats, and add a tiny drop of black food dye to the chocolate to make them black cats.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Baked Jalapeño Poppers. Here’s another way to get some witch-like fingers, in a savory way.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Beet-Pickled Deviled Eggs. If you’re a die-hard Halloween fanatic and you want a recipe that will really make you feel like a mad scientist, this is the way to go. Letting the egg whites soak in a beet brine gets them to this deep red color; topping them with pickled mustard seed looks eerily frog-egg-ish. Of course, you can always simplify by skipping the mustard, or using pureed beet to color the yolky filling inside the deviled egg instead.

