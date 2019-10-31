When you buy a bag of chocolate chips for a batch of your favorite cookies, what do you do with the rest of it? You could keep them on hand for a little pick-me-up, or melt them down into a ganache, but that bag can guide you to so much more!

From blondies to cakes, here are some of our favorite, simple bakes starring chocolate chips — with nary a cookie in sight.

Applesauce Chocolate Chip Bars, above. Soft, cakey, with a little dusting of cinnamon sugar on top, these bars are just right with a tall glass of whatever type of milk or nut milk you like.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Chip-Mocha Scones With Cacao Nibs. Chocolate chips for breakfast, please! But it’s not just chocolate — it’s chocolate, then some cacao nibs, with their bitter-floral nuance, and coffee to make this scone special.



(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread. ‘Tis the season! A whole bunch of chocolate chips against a background of velvety, spiced pumpkin bread is a treat worthy of all the glories of fall.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Zucchini Cake. Chocolate and zucchini are — perhaps strangely — a darned good match. Zucchini adds moisture to the cake, while the chocolate chips provide oozy pockets of melted goodness.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto for The Washington Post)

Chocolate Chunk Tahini Blondies. Tahini’s nutty bitterness pairs as well with dark chocolate as peanut butter does! This recipe says to chop chocolate, but using dark chocolate chips is a-okay in our book.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies. Should you not be a fan of tahini, feel free to go for that peanut butter-chocolate pairing you know you love.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Crispy Rice Treats. A Reese’s cup and a Rice Krispies treat fell in love, and this tasty bar is the result.

