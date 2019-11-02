There are a lot of reasons I look forward to fall — sweater weather, foliage and Thanksgiving among them. And as with any season, it means a whole new range of recipes to explore.

[Think beyond pie with these 6 spectacular apple dessert recipes]

I polled the Voraciously team for their favorite fall recipes. Here are 10 highlights from our archives to consider, centered on seasonal ingredients, holidays and that certain feeling in the air.

Creamy Vegetable and Cashew Nut Curry, above. This dish helped inspire my love affair with curries years ago. It’s packed with flavor and comes together quickly enough for a weeknight dinner. If you manage to track down curry leaves (try your local Indian market), stash the extras in the freezer.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Pasta With Creamy Pumpkin Sauce. As with the curry, I’ve had the dead-tree version of this recipe in my old-fashioned binder for many years. It, too, is weeknight-friendly, and it’ll help you use up that ubiquitous canned pumpkin this time of year.

[7 recipes to take your pumpkin appreciation beyond all those seasonal sweets]



(Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)

Lemon- and Honey-Flavored Chicken. This all-in-one dish received a few nods from the Voraciously team. Just the aromas while it bakes will be enough to make your mouth water. Be sure you grab a crusty loaf of bread so none of the juices go to waste.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate & Barrel)

Pecan-Chocolate-Espresso Coffee Cake. Here’s another longtime favorite of mine that will also make your kitchen smell grand. It’s just the thing to bake on a chilly morning and savor over a mug of coffee or tea. Pieces freeze well.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Apple and Sunflower Seeds. Food editor Joe Yonan nominated this bright, crunchy and slightly tangy dish from Ellie Krieger. These would be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick for The Washington Post)

Apple Cheddar Latkes. Joe also reminded me of this unconventional take on the Hanukkah staple. Three words: crispy cheese bits.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post; tableware from Salt & Sundry)

Smoky Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chili. Plant-based? One-pot? Comforting? And make-ahead? There’s not much else you’d want out of this perfect fall dish.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Apple Cider Glazed Pork Chops. Voraciously editor Matt Brooks gives this recipe I published last year a vote of confidence. You’ll find variations for thin bone-in and thick boneless chops.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sweet Potato and Andouille Hash. Matt is a fan of this brunch-friendly dish, which I fully encourage you to eat while wearing flannel pajamas. Eggs on top turn it into a full meal.

[Nine dishes to help you build the perfect fall brunch menu]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Maple Pecan Butter. Meet your new favorite topper for scones, biscuits, pancakes or waffles. Pull out a batch Thanksgiving weekend or even Christmas morning and prepare to wow your guests.

