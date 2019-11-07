Short or long, wheat or not, we’ll take a bowl of noodles mingling with aromatics in hot broth any day of the week, but especially during the colder months. It’s a timeless restorative dish with so many variations that there’s absolutely a flavor combo for every mood.

Comb through the recipes below to find the right noodle for you, and let us know what your favorites are!

Green Lentil Soup With Noodles and Mint, above. Hearty lentils meld together with bright mint and a little hit of heat from Aleppo pepper. Use angel hair or fettuccine here.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Carrot and Cilantro Noodle Soup. Creamy, slightly sweet coconut milk makes a gorgeous background for carrots and fragrant cilantro. Rice noodles are the star here, adding a stretchy bite for every brothy sip.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Tea-Infused Rice Noodle Soup. With lavender-lemon tea to flavor the backdrop of this soup, rice noodles shine. Feel free to experiment with the type of tea you choose.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Vegan Ramen Bowl. Bust out the ramen noodles and save those flavor packets for another day. This rich broth, topped with crispy, sticky tofu is a wonderful plant-based interpretation of the packaged ramen you know and love.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Dorie Greenspan’s Ginger-Basil Turkey Meatball Soup. Chicken noodle? Nope — let’s do turkey noodle soup instead, with fragrant ginger and basil right in the turkey meatballs themselves. You’ll want to turn to rice noodles here.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Faux Pho. The classic Vietnamese soup pho is known for its seductive, aromatic broth that strikes a beautiful balance of meaty, fresh and tangy. It can be tricky to master, so start with this simplified and tasty chicken rendition.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Aush Vegetable Soup.“Aush” is an Afghani word for noodle, but it’s become the term for this subset of vegetable soups, fortified with yogurt and spices for a hearty meal. You’ll want flat wheat noodles for this one — Korean wheat noodles, Aush (available in Middle Eastern markets or online) and even linguine will all work great.

