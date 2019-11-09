Bowl culture. These days that tends to describe the workday fast-casual lunches so many of us rely on. Personally, that’s not quite my groove. My bowl culture is something different: baking.

Big bowls, little bowls, glass bowls, metal bowls, little itty-bitty finger bowls. That’s what I live for. I’ve been known to bust out several at a time for more elaborate bakes (maybe not quite as many as the contestants burn through in a single episode of “The Great British Baking Show”), but when time is short and the desire to wash dishes is low, all I want to use and clean is a single bowl.

Here you’ll find eight of Voraciously’s most popular one-bowl bakes to date, plus an archive gem that deserves a new look. With the prep and cleanup such a breeze, you may be tempted to make more than, well, one. And we won’t blame you one bit.

Chocolate Spice Bread, above. This snackable loaf walks the line between bread and cake, with a slightly drier crumb than your typical quick bread. To stick to the one-bowl mantra, sift the dry ingredients together onto a sheet of parchment or directly into the bowl. Serve the bread with a berry jam or even some mascarpone.



Fast Focaccia. Just 10 minutes of active time yields two beautiful round loaves that can complement so many different meals. Oh, and it’s a no-knead dough, too.



Fudgy Flourless Brownies. In this case, the bowl is actually a saucepan. That’s where you combine the batter for a simple but decadent gluten-free treat.



Simple Cinnamon Coffee Cake. All right, it’s a bit of a cheat, because technically the cinnamon sugar gets mixed in its own bowl. But to be a one-bowl baker, you have to (a) be willing to be a little flexible once in a while or (b) get creative. So if you were to stand on principle, you could sift the cinnamon and sugar in two stages over the batter. Or maybe you have a stash of it in a jar? You can also sidestep the issue by adapting the cake to your taste, swapping in jam, soft fruit or chocolate chips.



Coconut Cashew Cake. Toasty semolina and shredded coconut lend flavor and body to the traditional cake from Myanmar known as sanwin makin. Much to my delight, cardamom plays a starring role as well.



Chocolate Chunk Tahini Blondies. I hate having to choose between brownies and blondies, so good thing I’ve got both in this roundup. The secret ingredient here is tahini, or sesame paste (just don’t make it an actual secret since sesame is a very serious allergy for some). It adds just the right amount of savory edge and gooey texture.



All-Purpose Muffins. Meet your new weekend breakfast savior. This adaptable recipe is ready for your favorite additions. Make them different each time, but what won’t change is how easy, fluffy and delicious they are.

No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread. You do only need one bowl, but make sure you budget for the hours the dough must rest in it — 12 to 18 specifically. Again no mixer is needed. You will, however, need a Dutch oven to bake the bread and get its signature crackly crust.

Brave King Elvis Pound Cake. I mashed up elements of three different pound cakes for my idea of the ultimate version.

