Cannellini beans are a pantry powerhouse. They’ve got a lovely, creamy texture, and with their mild flavor, you can sneak them in just about anywhere. With a can of these on hand, you’ll be that much closer to getting dinner on the table.

We rounded up some of our favorite recipes starring this mighty bean. (Keep in mind that you can always sub another white bean, such as navy or great northern, for the cannellinis.)

Quick-Braised Swiss Chard, White Beans and Chorizo, above. A little spicy chorizo and red wine go a long way in this easy, fast supper. Cannellini beans draw the flavors together.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cannellini Toasts With Radicchio and Lemon-Parsley Relish. If you need an easy appetizer or lazy-day meal, pile radicchio, lemon and parsley on toast with beans for protein.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Spaghetti Puttanesca With Cannellini Beans. Puttanesca is one of our favorite pantry meals to whip up fast. This vegetarian version (without the anchovies) adds cannellini for a boost of nutrition and texture.



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Polenta With White Beans and Italian Salsa Verde. This cozy dish from our Plant Powered newsletter series starts with creamy polenta, garlicky cannellini beans, dark leafy greens of your choice and a bright, briny, herbaceous Italian sauce.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Orecchiette With Escarole, White Beans and Toasted Garlic. Here’s another easy, vegetarian pasta for a quick dinner! Packed with escarole, cannellini and sun-dried tomato, it’s sure to please just about everyone at your table.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Braised Chicken Thighs With White Beans and Pancetta. Paging anyone with an Instant Pot! This is the recipe for you. Salty pancetta and skin-on chicken thighs make for a warm and wonderful Tuscan-inspired dinner.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pasta Fagioli With Zucchini. Take a tomato-y soup and add some zucchini, cannellini beans and noodles for a cozy, comforting meal.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Ground Turkey and White Bean Stew. All you need is 35 minutes for this chili to get to your table. Bonus: It’s easily freezable, meaning you can portion it out to keep on hand for those nights when you can’t be bothered to cook.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Amazing Lemon Cannellini Cake. Beans in a … cake? You’d better believe it! Cannellini beans blend into the base of this surprisingly light cake, with no refined sugar.

