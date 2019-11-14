Overview
This dish is part of a collection of classic back-of-the-package recipes that we’ve upgraded for your Thanksgiving table with a few simple twists.
A few small tweaks to the Pepperidge Farm formula yields a more flavorful, moister stuffing that still boasts a satisfyingly crispy top.
This recipe is ripe for adaptation. Use your favorite type of nut or dried fruit, and mix in other additions, such as sausage and/or herbs as you like.
Recipe notes: To make the stuffing entirely from scratch, cube 16 ounces Pepperidge Farm sliced white sandwich loaf into 1/4- to 1/2-inch cubes, then toss in 1/4 cup olive oil. Add 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper and toss to combine. Toast in a 350-degree oven (middle rack) on an ungreased, unlined baking sheet for 10 to 15 minutes, until golden brown, stirring every 5 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.
Toast the nuts in a small skillet over medium heat until fragrant, stirring frequently, 3 to 5 minutes. Or toast on a rimmed baking sheet in a 350-degree oven for 7 to 9 minutes.
The stuffing can be assembled a day in advance, covered and refrigerated. Bring to room temperature before baking. The baked stuffing can be cooled, covered and refrigerated a day or two in advance. Reheat it, covered, in a 300-degree oven until thoroughly warmed through; uncover for the last 10 minutes, just before serving.
Ingredients
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for greasing the dish
1 large onion, diced
2 stalks celery, diced
3 cups no-salt-added chicken broth (may substitute vegetable broth)
One 14-ounce package Pepperidge Farm Herb Seasoned Classic Stuffing
1 cup dried cherries
1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Steps
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle. Butter a 2-quart ovenproof casserole or similarly sized dish.
Step 2
In a 4- to 5-quart saucepan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook, stirring from time to time, until crisp-tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the broth and bring to a boil.
Step 3
Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the stuffing, cherries, walnuts and lemon zest and gently mix until combined. Transfer to the prepared dish. Bake, uncovered, 30 to 35 minutes, until heated through and the top is crispy and browned. If you prefer a softer stuffing, cover with foil for some or all of the cooking time. Serve warm.
From Voraciously lead writer Becky Krystal; adapted from a recipe on the Pepperidge Farm package.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional analysis is based on 10 servings.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
Nutrition
Calories: 300; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 580 mg; Carbohydrates: 45 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 13 g; Protein: 4 g.