Overview

This dish is part of a collection of classic back-of-the-package recipes that we’ve upgraded for your Thanksgiving table with a few simple twists.

Libby’s Pumpkin has updated its back-of-the-package pie for the first time in 75 years, and we’ve taken the modifications a little further. The updated recipe eliminated granulated sugar in favor of sweetened condensed milk, and we figured dulce de leche made a natural next step. (Feel free to use the sweetened condensed if you prefer.) The result is a smooth, slightly caramelized pie with deeper flavor, a lovely, burnished color and an almost flan-like texture.

We amped up the spices, too — increasing the ginger and cinnamon, and subbing floral cardamom and earthy nutmeg for the cloves. Adjust these flavors, or add others, to suit your taste.

Recipe notes: You’ll need a 9- or 9 1/2-inch pie dish. For a homemade crust, we recommend this Flaky Pie Dough.

The pie can be made up to 2 days in advance; cover and refrigerate.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

One 13.4-ounce can dulce de leche, such as La Lechera brand

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, plus more for optional garnish

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

3/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

One 15-ounce can pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling)

1 cup evaporated milk

One unbaked 9 or 9 1/2-inch pie shell, store-bought or homemade (see related recipe above)

Whipped cream, for garnish (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Step 2

Transfer the dulce de leche to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on HIGH for 45 seconds to 1 minute. It should be just warm, not hot, and soft enough to be easily incorporated into the filling. Let cool slightly.

Step 3

In a small bowl, whisk together the cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, nutmeg and salt. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs until combined. Whisk in the pumpkin and spice mixture. Gradually whisk in the evaporated milk. Whisk in the dulce de leche a little at a time, fully incorporating after each addition. Pour the filling into the pie shell.

Step 4

Bake for 15 minutes. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. The pie will be mostly set but still jiggle a bit in the center.

Step 5

Cool on a wire rack for 2 hours. Top with the whipped cream and dust with cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately or refrigerate until needed.

From Voraciously lead writer Becky Krystal, adapted from a recipe on the Libby’s Pumpkin label.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional analysis is based on 10 servings.

For links to the other recipes in this package, read the story: Turn back-of-the-package recipes into a memorable Thanksgiving meal with these simple upgrades

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 220; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 65 mg; Sodium: 210 mg; Carbohydrates: 30 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 23 g; Protein: 6 g.