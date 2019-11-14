Overview

This dish is part of a collection of classic back-of-the-package recipes that we’ve upgraded for your Thanksgiving table with a few simple twists.

Green bean casserole is one of the more divisive Thanksgiving dishes, but this recipe could easily convert the skeptics. The key, alas, was ditching the condensed cream of mushroom soup, which we could not get over. (We tried it, and didn’t like it.) Instead, we cribbed Alton Brown’s from-scratch version, a fairly simple garlicky cream-and-mushroom sauce built in the cast-iron skillet where the casserole is baked. While Brown makes his own oven-fried onions, we found that French’s more than got the job done.

Fresh green beans also vastly improve the texture of the dish. A shorter bake at a higher temperature ensures the beans still have bite and the onions on top are beautifully golden and crisp.

Recipe notes: Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

To make this dish entirely from scratch, instead of using prepared onions, thinly slice 2 medium yellow onions and toss them with 1/4 cup flour, 2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Coat a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray and evenly spread the onions on it. Roast at 425 degrees (middle rack) for 20 to 30 minutes, until golden brown, stirring 2 to 3 times during cooking. Remove from the oven and let cool. Proceed with the rest of the recipe above.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 pound fresh green beans, rinsed, trimmed and halved

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

12 ounces mushrooms (aim for a mix, such as white, shiitake and cremini), trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup no-salt-added chicken broth

1 cup half-and-half

1 1/3 cups French's Crispy Fried Onions

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Step 2

Bring a large pot of water and 2 tablespoons salt to a boil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven. Meanwhile, prepare an ice bath in a large bowl. Add the green beans to the boiling water and cook until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and immediately transfer to the ice bath until completely cool, then drain.

Step 3

In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the mushrooms, 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms begin to give up some of their liquid, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and continue to cook, stirring, for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the mixture and stir to combine. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the broth and simmer for 1 minute. Decrease the heat to medium and add the half-and-half. Cook until the mixture thickens, stirring occasionally, 6 to 8 minutes. Reduce the heat as needed to prevent the mixture from scorching or bubbling too vigorously.

Step 4

Remove from the heat and stir in 1/3 cup onions and the green beans. Top with the remaining onions. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for about 15 minutes, until the sauce is bubbling and the onions are crisp and dark golden brown, and serve.

Adapted from an Alton Brown recipe on foodnetwork.com and a recipe on the French’s Crispy Fried Onions label.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional analysis is based on 6 servings.

For links to the other recipes in this package, read the story: Turn back-of-the-package recipes into a memorable Thanksgiving meal with these simple upgrades

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 220; Total Fat: 14 g; Saturated Fat: 9 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 360 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 5 g; Protein: 5 g.