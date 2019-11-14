Overview

This dish is part of a collection of classic back-of-the-package recipes that we’ve upgraded for your Thanksgiving table with a few simple twists.

To tame what can otherwise be a cloying dish, we reduced the amount of sugar and added pineapple for acidity and ground cinnamon for spice.

Depending on how marshmallow-loving or -averse your crowd is, you can vary their amount and pattern.

Recipe notes: If you don’t have a broiler-safe dish, bake the marshmallow-topped casserole at 350 degrees for about 5 minutes. The marshmallows will not be quite as dark or puffy.

The casserole can be baked 1 to 2 days in advance, without the marshmallows, and then covered and refrigerated. Reheat uncovered in a 350-degree oven until heated through, then proceed with broiling with the marshmallows.

To make this dish from scratch, steam about 6 pounds of sweet potatoes (unpeeled) in a few inches of water until fork tender. If your sweet potatoes are large, it might take up to 45 minutes (smaller sweet potatoes might take less time, so start checking at 20 minutes). Let them cool completely, then use your hands to slide the potatoes out of their skins and cut into 1- to 2-inch chunks. Then proceed with the recipe as written below.

Ingredients

3/4 cup light or dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Two 40-ounce cans Bruce’s Yams Cut Sweet Potatoes in Syrup, drained and broken into smaller pieces with your hands, if desired

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

One 20-ounce can crushed pineapple in juice, well-drained

1 to 2 cups large marshmallows

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the sugar, salt and cinnamon. Place the sweet potatoes, butter, pineapple and sugar mixture in a large bowl and stir to combine. Transfer the mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes, until the potatoes look glazed and there are no large pools of melted butter.

Step 3

Turn the broiler to high. Arrange the marshmallows on top of the sweet potatoes in your desired pattern. Broil, 1 to 3 minutes, until puffy and browned. Serve warm.

From Voraciously lead writer Becky Krystal, adapted from a recipe on the Bruce’s Yams package.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

