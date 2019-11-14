Overview

This dish is part of a collection of classic back-of-the-package recipes that we’ve upgraded for your Thanksgiving table with a few simple twists.

Swapping buttermilk for milk tempers the sweetness of the classic Jiffy cornbread. For more flavor and texture, we added scallions and frozen roasted corn, but feel free to add your choice of enhancements, including finely chopped bacon, cranberries and/or cheese.

Recipe notes: To make the cornbread entirely from scratch instead of using the Jiffy mix, combine 2/3 cup all-purpose flour, 1/2 cup yellow cornmeal, 1/3 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large bowl before proceeding with the rest of the recipe.

The cornbread is best the day it is made, but if you prefer, it can be baked 1 day in advance and stored, tightly wrapped, at room temperature.

Ingredients

Butter, for greasing the pan

One 8 1/2-ounce package Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

1/3 cup whole or low-fat buttermilk

1 large egg

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 to 2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 cup frozen roasted corn, thawed under cool tap water and patted dry

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees with the rack in the middle. Grease an 8-inch square pan with butter and line the pan with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a large bowl, whisk together the corn muffin mix, buttermilk, egg and salt — the batter will be slightly lumpy. Stir in the scallions and corn until evenly distributed. Scrape the batter into the pan and smooth the top. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Step 3

Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for about 10 minutes, then using a round-edged knife loosen the edges, turn out the slab, cut into squares and serve warm.

From Voraciously lead writer Becky Krystal; adapted from a recipe on the Jiffy corn muffin mix package.

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional analysis is based on 12 servings.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 20 mg; Sodium: 270 mg; Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 2 g.