Like a growing family, our collection of Thanksgiving recipes gets bigger and better every year. We’ve got all the major food groups represented, along with make-ahead options and plenty of vegetarian and vegan picks.
[How big a turkey should I buy? That and other Thanksgiving FAQs answered.]
There are the classics, of course — marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes and green bean casserole — along with all kinds of creative ways to give routine dishes a much-needed refresher. This year, we rolled out six simple upgrades to back-of-the-package recipes, along with five flavor-filled recipes from Toni Tipton-Martin’s new cookbook, “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking.”
And if you’re cooking for a small crowd this year, we’ve got you covered. Same goes for all you first-time hosts, procrastinators and those liable to encounter a last-minute turkey emergency.
No matter what you’re craving, we’ve got a recipe (or 10) to satisfy you and the rest of your Thanksgiving crowd.
[Turn back-of-the-package recipes into a memorable Thanksgiving meal with these simple upgrades]
SIDES
Sorry, turkey lovers: We all know sides are the best part of the Thanksgiving spread. So that’s where we begin.
Sweet Potato Salad With Orange-Maple Dressing
Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese
French’s Green Bean Casserole With From-Scratch Mushroom Sauce
More of our favorite Thanksgiving side recipes
STUFFING/DRESSING
Whatever you like to call it, there are so many different ways to go.
Sheet Pan Stuffing With Chestnuts
Nana’s Andouille and Cornbread Dressing
More of our favorite stuffing recipes
POTATOES
Mash ’em, roast ’em, top ’em with some bok choy.
Mashed Potatoes with Manchego and Olive Oil
Bruce’s Yam Mallow Casserole With Pineapple and Cinnamon
More of our favorite potato recipes
TURKEY
Consider both the size of your crowd and the other flavors on the table. Maybe this is the year to go with a bold bird for a change.
Extremely Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast
Herbed Turkey Breast With Delicata Squash and Brussels Sprouts
More of our favorite Thanksgiving turkey recipes
GRAVY
We’ve got a variety of recipes, plus this handy guide for a no-fuss homemade turkey gravy that’s easy to make ahead.
More of our favorite gravy recipes, including gluten-free and vegan
CRANBERRIES
If you’re a canned cranberry purist, we’re not here to judge. But here are a few bright, fresh options.
More of our favorite cranberry sauce recipes
VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN MAINS
With these showstopper veg-focused centerpieces, you won’t miss the bird one bit.
Pumpkin, Walnut and Sage Crostata
More of our favorite vegetarian main dish recipes
BREADS
Sure, it’s already a carb-heavy meal, but how else are you supposed to sop up the gravy and cranberry sauce?
Pillowy Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls
Buttermilk and Scallion Jiffy Cornbread
More of our favorite roll, biscuit and bread recipes
SALADS
Get some more veggies on the table!
Fennel, Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad
Curried squash salad with quinoa and crispy kale
More of our favorite seasonal salad recipes
SOUPS
Food editor Joe Yonan loves starting his Thanksgiving meal with a soup for a moment of calm conversation before the feeding frenzy truly begins.
Roasted Carrot and Cashew Soup
More of our favorite seasonal soup recipes
DESSERTS
Be sure to end on a high note — or three! And if you’re up for making your own pie crust this year (you! can! do it!), we’re here to hold your flour-covered hand.
Pattie LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie
Libby’s New-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie With Dulce De Leche and Cardamom
More of our favorite Thanksgiving dessert recipes
ALL THOSE LEFTOVERS
Sure, you could make a bunch of turkey sandwiches. But you can do better! Here’s how.
Check out our favorite Thanksgiving leftovers recipes
