Like a growing family, our collection of Thanksgiving recipes gets bigger and better every year. We’ve got all the major food groups represented, along with make-ahead options and plenty of vegetarian and vegan picks.

[How big a turkey should I buy? That and other Thanksgiving FAQs answered.]

There are the classics, of course — marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes and green bean casserole — along with all kinds of creative ways to give routine dishes a much-needed refresher. This year, we rolled out six simple upgrades to back-of-the-package recipes, along with five flavor-filled recipes from Toni Tipton-Martin’s new cookbook, “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking.”

And if you’re cooking for a small crowd this year, we’ve got you covered. Same goes for all you first-time hosts, procrastinators and those liable to encounter a last-minute turkey emergency.

No matter what you’re craving, we’ve got a recipe (or 10) to satisfy you and the rest of your Thanksgiving crowd.

[Turn back-of-the-package recipes into a memorable Thanksgiving meal with these simple upgrades]

SIDES

Sorry, turkey lovers: We all know sides are the best part of the Thanksgiving spread. So that’s where we begin.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sweet Potato Salad With Orange-Maple Dressing



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Roasted Red Pepper Mac and Cheese



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)

French’s Green Bean Casserole With From-Scratch Mushroom Sauce

More of our favorite Thanksgiving side recipes

STUFFING/DRESSING

Whatever you like to call it, there are so many different ways to go.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Sheet Pan Stuffing With Chestnuts



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Nana’s Andouille and Cornbread Dressing



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Herbed Challah Stuffing

More of our favorite stuffing recipes

POTATOES

Mash ’em, roast ’em, top ’em with some bok choy.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Mashed Potatoes with Manchego and Olive Oil



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Potato Roasties



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)

Bruce’s Yam Mallow Casserole With Pineapple and Cinnamon

More of our favorite potato recipes

TURKEY

Consider both the size of your crowd and the other flavors on the table. Maybe this is the year to go with a bold bird for a change.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Simply Seasoned Turkey



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chile-Rubbed Roast Turkey



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Extremely Slow-Roasted Turkey Breast



(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Herbed Turkey Breast With Delicata Squash and Brussels Sprouts

More of our favorite Thanksgiving turkey recipes

GRAVY

We’ve got a variety of recipes, plus this handy guide for a no-fuss homemade turkey gravy that’s easy to make ahead.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Simple Pan Gravy



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Chile-Pecan Gravy

More of our favorite gravy recipes, including gluten-free and vegan

CRANBERRIES

If you’re a canned cranberry purist, we’re not here to judge. But here are a few bright, fresh options.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Jellied Cranberry Sauce



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)

Red Wine Cranberry Sauce

More of our favorite cranberry sauce recipes

VEGETARIAN AND VEGAN MAINS

With these showstopper veg-focused centerpieces, you won’t miss the bird one bit.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pumpkin, Walnut and Sage Crostata



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Vegetarian Roast Beast

More of our favorite vegetarian main dish recipes

BREADS

Sure, it’s already a carb-heavy meal, but how else are you supposed to sop up the gravy and cranberry sauce?



Y’all, these rolls just might be the best thing we made this year. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pillowy Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)

Buttermilk and Scallion Jiffy Cornbread

More of our favorite roll, biscuit and bread recipes

SALADS

Get some more veggies on the table!



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Fennel, Persimmon and Pomegranate Salad



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Curried squash salad with quinoa and crispy kale

More of our favorite seasonal salad recipes

SOUPS

Food editor Joe Yonan loves starting his Thanksgiving meal with a soup for a moment of calm conversation before the feeding frenzy truly begins.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Apple-Rutabega Soup



(Photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

Roasted Carrot and Cashew Soup

More of our favorite seasonal soup recipes

DESSERTS

Be sure to end on a high note — or three! And if you’re up for making your own pie crust this year (you! can! do it!), we’re here to hold your flour-covered hand.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Pattie LaBelle’s Sweet Potato Pie



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Apple Cranberry Crumb Pie



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post; props by Limonata Creative for The Washington Post)

Libby’s New-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie With Dulce De Leche and Cardamom

More of our favorite Thanksgiving dessert recipes

ALL THOSE LEFTOVERS

Sure, you could make a bunch of turkey sandwiches. But you can do better! Here’s how.

Check out our favorite Thanksgiving leftovers recipes

More from Voraciously:

13 next-level kitchen gifts for people who love to cook

How to manage your limited oven space on Thanksgiving

How to make a no-stress, showstopping Thanksgiving gravy