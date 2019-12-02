Overview

Baltimore lays claim to these delicious, decadent chocolate-frosted cookies, where the layer of chocolate is about as thick as the cookie itself. Easy to make (and even easier to eat), these cookies go perfectly with a glass of cold milk.

[Take the sweetest trip around the country with these 14 American regional cookie recipes]

Recipe note: The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Our holiday cookie generator has a recipe for everyone.

Ingredients

FOR THE COOKIES

2 cups (225 grams) cake flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar

1 large egg white

1 1/2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

FOR THE FROSTING

3 cups (510 grams) milk chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups (300 milliliters) heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 2/3 cups (140 grams) Dutch-process cocoa powder

1 1/4 cups (140 grams) confectioners' sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Steps

Step 1

Make the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Step 3

Add the egg white, cream and vanilla and beat until combined. Reduce the speed to low and add the flour mixture in 3 additions until incorporated, scraping down the bowl as needed.

Step 4

Working with 1 heaping tablespoon of dough at a time, roll into balls and space 2 inches apart, with a maximum of 12 per sheet. Using your moistened fingers, press on the dough balls to form disks about 1/4 inch thick and 2 inches wide. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, until the cookies are just beginning to brown around the edges, 8 to 12 minutes, rotating the sheet halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool completely on the sheet before frosting.

Step 5

Make the frosting: Once the cookies have cooled, in a large bowl, combine the chocolate chips, cream and salt. Microwave the mixture at 50 percent power, stirring every 30 seconds, until melted and smooth, 1 to 3 minutes. Whisk the cocoa, confectioners’ sugar and vanilla into the chocolate mixture until smooth. (The frosting should be the texture of thick brownie batter and register about 95 degrees on an instant-read thermometer.)

Step 6

Frost the cookies: Flip the cookies on the sheets. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of frosting over the flat side of each cookie to form a mound. Let the cookies sit at room temperature until the frosting is set, about 3 hours, before serving.

Adapted from Cook’s Country.

Tested by Richard Kerr and Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

More from Voraciously:

The 9 essential cookies every home baker should know how to make

The tools you need to bake better cookies

13 next-level kitchen gifts

Nutrition

Calories: 280; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Cholesterol: 30 mg; Sodium: 100 mg; Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 20 g; Protein: 4 g.