Overview

Butter brickle ice cream is a Midwest classic. Much like many culinary legends, the origins are somewhat disputed, although the legend goes that it was created at an Omaha hotel in the 1920s. These buttery cookies take their inspiration from the ice cream and are studded with crunchy toffee bits.

Recipe note: The baked cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days or frozen for several months.

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups (280 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup (165 grams) light brown sugar

1 cup (200 grams) granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

One 8-ounce (225-gram) package Heath Bits 'O Brickle Toffee Bits

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees with the rack in the middle. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt.

Step 3

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a handheld mixer, beat the butter on medium-high until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the sugars and vanilla, and beat on medium-high until fluffy and thoroughly combined. Add in the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add in the flour mixture, beating on low until incorporated. Fold in the toffee bits.

Step 4

Drop by rounded teaspoons onto the prepared sheets. Bake 1 sheet at a time for 9 to 11 minutes, or until slightly brown. Let the cookies cool for a few minutes on the sheets, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Serve, or store in an airtight container.

Adapted from a recipe on anaffairfromtheheart.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 65 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 10 g; Protein: 0 g.