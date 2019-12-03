Fennel and its feathery fronds need not be a mystery in the kitchen.

The bulb, the part you’ll cook with most often, is crisp with a light anise-y flavor that mellows and sweetens when roasted, pan-fried or braised. The stalks aren’t used as often because of their more fibrous, tough texture, but they make an excellent aromatic addition to stock. The delicate fronds have a more concentrated fennel flavor and can be used like any tender herb, as a garnish, in salads or in pestos.

[How to push fresh herbs beyond the garnish: Use with abundance and abandon]

We’ve pulled some of our favorite ways to incorporate fennel into your meals.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Roast Pear and Fennel Salad. You can, and should, eat salad in the winter, and fennel is the way to do it. Slice fennel and a ripe pear, roast the two, then combine with a light dressing and add some toasted walnuts and a little cheese. If pears aren’t your thing, try another fruit, such as apple or even dried apricot.



(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Porcini Mushroom and Fennel Ragu. No meat, no problem! A great ragu is at your fingertips. Dried porcini mushrooms add their signature earthy and meaty notes, while finely chopped fennel lends a hint of sweetness.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Saffron Fennel Stew With Fish. Fennel and fish are a match made in heaven. It can add subtle flavors that won’t overpower more delicate fish, or add caramelized notes to this richly spiced, red wine fish stew. For a different flavor, try fish and fennel stew with olives and a drop of orange essence instead — or, if you don’t feel like stew, roast salmon together with tomato and fennel in a pan, for a simple meal that feeds a crowd.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Mushroom, Fennel and Herbed Ricotta Galette. Mushroom and fennel are back again, this time tucked into a galette with fluffy, herby ricotta. Leftovers would make a great next-day lunch.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Red Cabbage and Fennel Slaw With Sunflower Seeds. Thinly sliced raw fennel has a light crispness in this wintry cabbage slaw. Sunflower seeds add some extra texture.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Duos of Stuffed Cornish Hens, With Fennel and With Pear. Stuffing a bird with fennel imparts some of those anise-like qualities as they roast.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Fennel Gratins. With crispy bits and caramelization, fennel gratins make an easy and tasty side dish.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Butter-Braised Carrots and Fennel With Orange Zest. Yes, you can serve these gently braised veggies as an accompaniment to a main course, but consider piling them into a grain bowl for lunch!

More from Voraciously:

Take the sweetest trip around the country with these 14 American regional cookie recipes

Here’s a saucy, sheet-pan shrimp bruschetta that works as dinner or a starter

Six pantry-friendly dinners that will save you time and money