I love the way the bland color of the skin of butternut squash gives way to a vibrant orange once you cut it open. It’s like the “Wizard of Oz” black-and-white to Technicolor transition — but with produce!

So why do we often stop at roasting it as a side? Friends, your butternut can do much more. Even if you roast it, consider it as a bed for meat or a hearty sandwich filling. Find these ideas and other ways to use this cold-weather powerhouse straight from our recipe archives.

Roasted Squash Sandwich, above. There’s no lack of heft in this satisfying vegetarian sandwich, which pairs the mild squash with tart apple. Creamy ricotta and bitter arugula provide just the right accents. Be extra and serve it with a cup of Butternut Squash Soup.



Roasted Chicken With Butternut Squash and Kale. Here’s a hearty all-in-one sheet-pan supper. It comes from one of our favorite teachers and cookbook authors, Molly Stevens, via her new book, “All About Dinner: Simple Meals, Expert Advice.”

Roasted Squash With Yogurt and Spiced, Buttered Pistachios. This recipe, adapted from cookbook and social media phenom Alison Roman, calls for drier, firmer squash such as kabocha, acorn or kuri, but it includes instructions for butternut as well.

Sausage, Kale and Squash Strata. We’re nominating this make-ahead, crowd-friendly dish for your Christmas breakfast or brunch. Precut squash from the produce section is totally fine to use.

Turkey and Butternut Squash Chili. Because of its mellow earthiness, butternut squash goes very well with spice. You’ll want to keep this recipe handy as we get into the cold days of winter.

Butternut Squash and Sage Oven Risotto. There’s no need to stir constantly on the stove top when you pop this brown rice risotto into the oven to bake.



Glazed Squash Medley. Multicookers, such as the Instant Pot, make quick work of steaming squash. In this dish, you just top the pieces with a spiced maple syrup glaze.

