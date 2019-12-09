Overview

Cookbook author Fuchsia Dunlop tells readers to use only “fresh, tender and fragrant” ginger when making the delicate sauce for the green beans. For the sake of texture and appearance, the ginger should be finely and evenly chopped. The dressing works well for other green vegetables, including spinach, and for cold chicken. Use frozen green beans if fresh or yard-long beans are unavailable.

Recipe note: Long beans and Chinkiang vinegar are available at Asian markets, such as H-Mart.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups green beans or yard-long beans

1 1/2 tablespoons very finely chopped ginger

1 tablespoon Chinkiang (black) vinegar

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 1/2 tablespoons cold chicken stock or water

1 1/2 teaspoons sesame oil

Steps

Step 1

Trim the beans. (If using yard-long beans, cut them into shorter lengths.)

Step 2

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the beans and cook until just tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and cool under cold running water, then shake dry. Arrange the beans neatly on a serving dish.

Step 3

In a small bowl, whisk together the ginger, vinegar, salt, and stock or water until combined. Whisk in the sesame oil. (The vinegar should lend the sauce a light “tea color” and gentle sourness.) Pour the sauce over the beans, or, for a more refined presentation, strain the sauce over the beans and then arrange the ginger across the top. Serve right away.

Adapted from “The Food of Sichuan” by Fuchsia Dunlop (W.W. Norton & Company, 2019).

Tested by Tom Sietsema; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional analysis is based on 3 servings.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.