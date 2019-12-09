Overview
Radishes and butter are a classic French pairing, and this modern spin includes a green goddess butter that’s herbaceous, tangy and just salty enough — so flavorful, you’ll have to stop yourself from eating it straight from a spoon. You will have extra of the butter, and you should spread it liberally on whatever else you see fit. It complements meat exceptionally well: steaks, thick, bone-in pork chops, seared salmon, you name it.
Recipe notes: The green goddess butter can be stored, tightly wrapped and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. It can also be frozen, tightly wrapped, for up to 2 months. Bring the butter to room temperature before serving. Keep in mind that the briny bite of the anchovies only grows in intensity as the days go on.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.
Ingredients
FOR THE GREEN GODDESS BUTTER
1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, tender leaves and stems, very finely chopped
1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves, very finely chopped
1/4 cup very finely chopped fresh chives
4 anchovy fillets, very finely chopped
1 clove garlic, finely grated
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
Freshly ground black pepper
Kosher salt
FOR THE VEGETABLES
2 bunches radishes or baby turnips with tops on, scrubbed well and halved lengthwise
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 lemon, halved
Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon
Freshly ground black pepper
Steps
Step 1
Make the green goddess butter: In a medium bowl, combine the butter, parsley, tarragon, chives, anchovies, garlic and vinegar, and, using a fork, smash until well blended. (For a greener — and quicker — butter, you can place the ingredients in a food processor and blend until well combined.) Season with pepper, then taste and season with more salt, if desired.
Step 2
Make the vegetables: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.
Step 3
Toss the radishes and olive oil together on a large rimmed baking sheet, making sure to get the oil on the leaves as well. For better browning, arrange the radishes so they’re cut-side down. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, until the radishes are tender and the tops are browned and crispy like kale chips.
Step 4
Spread some of the herbed butter on a serving plate or in a shallow bowl. (You’ll likely have some leftover butter; save for another use.) Top with the radishes and squeeze the lemon halves over everything. Sprinkle with some flaky salt and pepper, and serve right away.
Nutrition
Calories: 110; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 95 mg; Carbohydrates: 1 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 0 g.