Overview

Radishes and butter are a classic French pairing, and this modern spin includes a green goddess butter that’s herbaceous, tangy and just salty enough — so flavorful, you’ll have to stop yourself from eating it straight from a spoon. You will have extra of the butter, and you should spread it liberally on whatever else you see fit. It complements meat exceptionally well: steaks, thick, bone-in pork chops, seared salmon, you name it.

Recipe notes: The green goddess butter can be stored, tightly wrapped and refrigerated, for up to 2 weeks. It can also be frozen, tightly wrapped, for up to 2 months. Bring the butter to room temperature before serving. Keep in mind that the briny bite of the anchovies only grows in intensity as the days go on.

Ingredients

FOR THE GREEN GODDESS BUTTER

1 stick (1/2 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, tender leaves and stems, very finely chopped

1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves, very finely chopped

1/4 cup very finely chopped fresh chives

4 anchovy fillets, very finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely grated

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt

FOR THE VEGETABLES

2 bunches radishes or baby turnips with tops on, scrubbed well and halved lengthwise

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 lemon, halved

Flaky sea salt, such as Maldon

Freshly ground black pepper

Steps

Step 1

Make the green goddess butter: In a medium bowl, combine the butter, parsley, tarragon, chives, anchovies, garlic and vinegar, and, using a fork, smash until well blended. (For a greener — and quicker — butter, you can place the ingredients in a food processor and blend until well combined.) Season with pepper, then taste and season with more salt, if desired.

Step 2

Make the vegetables: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Step 3

Toss the radishes and olive oil together on a large rimmed baking sheet, making sure to get the oil on the leaves as well. For better browning, arrange the radishes so they’re cut-side down. Roast for 12 to 15 minutes, until the radishes are tender and the tops are browned and crispy like kale chips.

Step 4

Spread some of the herbed butter on a serving plate or in a shallow bowl. (You’ll likely have some leftover butter; save for another use.) Top with the radishes and squeeze the lemon halves over everything. Sprinkle with some flaky salt and pepper, and serve right away.

Nutrition

Calories: 110; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 95 mg; Carbohydrates: 1 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 0 g.