No nut butter — even the best store-bought — can beat one you make from freshly toasted nuts. Cookbook author Amy Chaplin proves you don’t need special equipment to make it, either: just a food processor and enough time. Chaplin’s original recipe doesn’t include maple syrup, but we like its touch of sweetness. You can also experiment with any other of your favorite nuts, seeds, spices and additional flavorings: hazelnuts with cinnamon and cocoa, almonds and sunflower seeds with coconut, and so many other possibilities. Spread on toast with jam, stir into yogurt, add to smoothies — or eat right out of the jar at midnight, naturally.

Recipe note: Store at room temperature for up to 1 month. (In hot weather, store in the refrigerator.)

1 cup (3 1/2 ounces/100 grams) raw pecans

1 cup (4 1/2 ounces/130 grams) raw cashews

1 1/4 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

1 teaspoon maple syrup (optional), or more as needed

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or more as needed

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees with the rack in the middle.

Scatter the nuts on a rimmed baking sheet large enough to hold them in a single layer. Toast for 10 to 15 minutes, until they are very fragrant and the cashews turn light golden brown.

Transfer the warm nuts to a food processor. Process on high until they start to build up on the sides of the processor bowl, 30 to 45 seconds. Scrape down the sides and blend until the mixture forms a ball, then breaks up and becomes smooth and liquid, 3 to 4 minutes. Scrape the sides again, add the rosemary and maple syrup, if using, and blend well. Add the salt and pulse to combine. Taste, and add more salt and/or maple syrup, if needed.

Transfer to a small glass jar with a lid before serving.

Adapted from “Whole Food Cooking Every Day” by Amy Chaplin (Artisan, 2019).

Calories: 120; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Sodium: 190 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 3 g.