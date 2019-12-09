Overview

These pitas are a dead ringer for the ones served at Cafe Mogador in New York City: fluffy and flavorful. The dough itself is simple and forgiving, comes together quickly, has only one rise, and is easy to roll out.

Storage Notes: You can wrap these and store them in the refrigerator or freezer. Reheat in a toaster oven or oven.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 teaspoons za'atar

1/8 ounce (1/2 envelope) instant yeast

2/3 cup (180 milliliters) lukewarm water

2 cups (250 grams) all purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Steps

Step 1

In a small bowl, stir together 3 tablespoons olive oil and the za’atar.

Step 2

In a small bowl, stir the yeast into the water and let stand for 5 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil; then add the yeast and, using your hands, combine the mixture until a dough forms. Knead the dough in the bowl for a few minutes, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let it stand somewhere warm until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees.

Step 4

Divide the dough into 6 equal balls. Lightly dust your work surface with flour and roll out each ball of dough into a disk about 1/4-inch thick. Let the disks rest for 10 minutes.

Step 5

When you’re ready to cook the pitas, place a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Once it’s hot, add a dough disk and cook on one side until the edges begin to come away from the pan, about 45 seconds. Flip the pita over and cook until very lightly browned, 30 to 45 seconds. Keep the pita warm in the oven while you repeat with the remaining dough disks.

Step 6

Rub the za’atar oil over the surface of each pita. Serve right away, or keep warm until ready to serve.

Adapted from “Bazaar” by Sabrina Ghayour (Mitchell Beazley, 2019).

Tested by Kari Sonde; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 260; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Sodium: 360 mg; Carbohydrates: 32 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 0 g; Protein: 5 g.