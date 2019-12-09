Overview

Too often, turnips get short shrift in the fall produce parade. Here, they star in a medley of seasonal produce that allows the mellow bite of the big, round root to shine.

Potatoes complement the turnips, while apples mix in a pop of sweetness. As the chicken roasts, its fat drippings help flavor the fruit and vegetable mixture underneath. Fragrant rosemary and caraway seeds tie it all together. When you pull the dish out of the oven, you’re left with a range of flavors and textures: funky, sweet and salty; tender and crisp. It’s fall in a skillet.

Recipe notes: To make this in a sheet pan, line the pan with parchment paper before spreading out the vegetables and chicken thighs. Roast at 425 for 35 to 40 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender. You can also roast without parchment for deeper caramelization.

Keep this recipe vegetarian by skipping the chicken thighs and turning it into a hearty side dish.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here.

Ingredients

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more as needed

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

6 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds)

2 apples, such as Gala, Fuji or Honeycrisp (about 1 pound)

2 turnips (about 1 1/2 pounds)

3 potatoes, such as Yukon gold (about 1 pound)

1 yellow onion (about 1 pound)

1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 tablespoon canola oil, or another neutral-tasting oil, such as grapeseed, vegetable or sunflower

1/2 cup dry white wine or hard cider

3 to 4 cups (about 2 ounces) baby spinach or pea shoots

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees with the rack in the middle.

In a small bowl, whisk together the mustard, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Tuck a sprig of rosemary underneath the skin of each of the chicken thighs, then rub the mustard mixture all over the thighs and set them aside for 10 minutes.

Step 2

While the chicken marinates, halve and core the apples and chop them into chunks (about 1 inch thick). Chop the turnips and the potatoes into 1-inch chunks as well. Peel and chop the onion into 1-inch wedges.

In a large bowl, toss the apples, turnips, potatoes, onion and the remaining 2 rosemary sprigs with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, the caraway seeds, and the remaining 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 3

In a large cast-iron skillet or Dutch oven, heat the canola oil over medium-high heat until shimmering. Place the chicken thighs skin-side down and press them into the pan. Cook until the skin is nicely browned and the thighs release from the base of the pan, 8 to 10 minutes. Using tongs, flip the thighs and cook for 2 more minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.

Step 4

Lower the heat to medium and add the white wine or cider to the pan. Let it reduce until the pan is almost dry, about 5 minutes. Add the vegetables to the pan and toss to coat.

Step 5

Using tongs, nestle the chicken on top of the vegetables. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for about 20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Just before serving, dress the spinach or pea shoots with a little olive oil (if desired), a big pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Serve alongside the chicken and vegetables.

Adapted from “Ruffage” by Abra Berens (Chronicle Books, 2019).

Tested by Matt Brooks; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. Nutritional analysis is for 4 servings.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Nutrition

Calories: 790; Total Fat: 42 g; Saturated Fat: 10 g; Cholesterol: 125 mg; Sodium: 910 mg; Carbohydrates: 63 g; Dietary Fiber: 10 g; Sugars: 23 g; Protein: 34 g.